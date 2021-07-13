Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Liked a Hot Throwback Photo of Ben Affleck on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
ben affleck and jennifer lopez during gigli california premiere at mann national in westwood, california, united states photo by jeff kravitzfilmmagic
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven't posted about their rekindled relationship on Instagram yet—but there's more than one way to become Instagram official! Over the weekend, Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck shared a throwback photo of Affleck on the set of 2010 crime thriller The Town, looking more than a little muscular in a shirt reading, "Believe in Boston." And it didn't take long for fans to notice one response in particular: a like from Lopez herself.

    jennifer lopez likes photo of ben affleck instagram
    Instagram

    While Lopez has yet to speak publicly about her renewed relationship with Affleck, she did reveal she was enjoying the "best time of [her] life" in a recent Apple Music interview, hinting about "amazing things" happening that "you never imagine in your life happening again."

    "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," she said. "I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own."

    "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," Lopez continued. "I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

