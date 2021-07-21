Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Expertly Dodged an Interview Question About Ben Affleck

By Emily Dixon
ben affleck jennifer lopez during daredevil premiere arrivals at mann village theatre in westwood, ca, united states photo by chris weeksfilmmagic
Chris WeeksGetty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez was asked about Ben Affleck in a recent appearance on the Today show, but she expertly avoided the question.
  • Hoda Kotb asked Lopez, "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"
  • But J.Lo redirected the conversation back to her charity single with Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Love Make the World Go Round."

    Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the Today show Tuesday to discuss the re-release of their 2016 charity single "Love Make the World Go Round," a tribute to the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando (proceeds go to the onePULSE Foundation, funding a memorial, a museum, scholarships, and educational programs. You can donate here.)

    During the interview, Hoda Kotb asked Lopez about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck. "You look happier," Kotb said. "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier, she looks happier.' Are we happier?"

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    But Lopez, ever the pro, expertly avoided the question. "The song is out, five years since we've done it," she said. "And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now."

    Kotb responded, "Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that?" but Lopez wasn't deterred. "I know," she said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

    J.Lo and Affleck have yet to comment publicly on their renewed romance, but Lopez did allude to it in a recent interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden. Discussing the recent interest in her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which is dedicated to Affleck, Lopez said, "When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there.

    "I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope," she continued, making a pretty clear reference to the revival of Bennifer. "Some things do last forever."

