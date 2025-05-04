Doechii Aces the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code Early in a Louis Vuitton Suit and Matching Flower Basket Bag

Just in case anyone thought Doechii might be slowing down, let's take a moment to officially acknowledge that she most definitely isn't.

In addition to racking up professional awards and accolades left and right, from her incredible showing at the Grammys to her Outstanding Music Artist win at the 2025 GLAAD Awards, the 26-year-old has also quickly ascended the fashion ranks, with her amazing street style and her daring red carpet looks (not to mention allllll of those Paris Fashion Week looks).

So, it's not surprise that the "Denial Is a River" rapper is one of the most highly-anticipated guests slated to appear at the 2025 Met Gala, where the theme will be "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the dress code is "Tailored for You."

Doechii has already earned a reputation for her experimental fashion choices and an avant-garde aesthetic cultivated with the help of stylist Sam Woolf, who teamed up with the rapper again this weekend, styling the incredible head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look she wore on May 2 as she hosted a Met Weekend party.

Doechii got a jump start on the Met Gala's theme in a tailored, brown custom Louis Vuitton skirt suit that she accessorized with more than $4,000 in additional LV pieces, including a Louis Vuitton Damier Pop Tie, a Louis Vuitton Dynasty Belt, Louis Vuitton Pocket Socks and a pair of Louis Vuitton Lv Record Loafers. She also gave the look a pop of color and whimsy, carrying a basket bag filled with sunflowers.

"Doechii is stupid creative," Woolf told Harper's Bazaar of working with the rapper on her styling. "She has a vision and she knows exactly what she wants—but it's always very collaborative. I'll tell her an idea and she'll say whether or not she sees the vision. In the last four or five months, we've really created this aesthetic and mood board and have been bouncing ideas off of each other for this preppy office siren world."

Oh, what we would give to see the pair's Met Gala mood board.