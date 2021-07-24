Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Her 52nd Birthday by Making Out on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
los angeles may 11 file photo actor ben affleck l and his fiance actresssinger jennifer lopez attend the los angeles lakers v san antonio spurs playoff game at the staples center may 11, 2003 in los angeles, california lopez and affleck postponed their wedding, which was scheduled for this weekend, and has now reportedly spit up, possibly temporarily photo by vince buccigetty images
Vince BucciGetty Images
  • On Saturday, singer/actress/amazing and talented human Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with a sun-drenched boat day with her newly-reunited love Ben Affleck.
    • J.Lo shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram and captioned the post, "5 2 … what it do …💗."
      • The first three photos in the gallery post showcased her perfect lounging-on-a-boat look—a teeny bikini and flowy kimono cover-up—but the fourth and final picture came as a (very welcome) surprise and featured Bennifer 2.0 showing off their love and enjoying some birthday PDA.

        Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their rekindled relationship to the next level and sharing some *very* steamy PDA with fans.

        On Saturday, Lopez celebrated her 52nd trip around the sun by spending a romantic afternoon on a boat with Affleck (and her incredible abs, which she showed off in a stunning red and orange bikini paired with a flowy, open kimono cover-up, a hat, and layers of long gold necklaces).

        The singer shared a small gallery of pictures from the outing on Instagram. The first three photos were standard issue #OOTD and vision board fodder (and, let's be real, that's true of practically every post J.Lo shares), but the fourth and final image was the best gift J.Lo could have given to fans for her birthday: A steamy AF picture of Bennifer 2.0 in the midst of a full-on birthday make out sesh. Yes. Please.

        "5 2 … what it do …💗," Lopez captioned the series, giving a photo credit shoutout to artist and photographer Ana Carballosa, because clearly a professional needed to capture this glorious moment.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Bennifer 2.0 technically made their Instagram debut earlier this week in a post shared by Leah Remini, but Lopez's birthday PDA pic marks the first time either of them have posted about the relationship themselves. It's a big milestone, but not a surprising one, considering how seriously they both seem to be taking the rekindle romance.

        A source recently told People that Lopez and Affleck are "madly in love" and consider each other "the loves of each other's lives."

        "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," the People source added. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

