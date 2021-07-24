Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Her 52nd Birthday by Making Out on Instagram

On Saturday, singer/actress/amazing and talented human Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with a sun-drenched boat day with her newly-reunited love Ben Affleck.

J.Lo shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram and captioned the post, "5 2 … what it do …💗."

The first three photos in the gallery post showcased her perfect lounging-on-a-boat look—a teeny bikini and flowy kimono cover-up—but the fourth and final picture came as a (very welcome) surprise and featured Bennifer 2.0 showing off their love and enjoying some birthday PDA.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their rekindled relationship to the next level and sharing some *very* steamy PDA with fans.

On Saturday, Lopez celebrated her 52nd trip around the sun by spending a romantic afternoon on a boat with Affleck (and her incredible abs, which she showed off in a stunning red and orange bikini paired with a flowy, open kimono cover-up, a hat, and layers of long gold necklaces).

The singer shared a small gallery of pictures from the outing on Instagram. The first three photos were standard issue #OOTD and vision board fodder (and, let's be real, that's true of practically every post J.Lo shares), but the fourth and final image was the best gift J.Lo could have given to fans for her birthday: A steamy AF picture of Bennifer 2.0 in the midst of a full-on birthday make out sesh. Yes. Please.

"5 2 … what it do …💗," Lopez captioned the series, giving a photo credit shoutout to artist and photographer Ana Carballosa, because clearly a professional needed to capture this glorious moment.



Bennifer 2.0 technically made their Instagram debut earlier this week in a post shared by Leah Remini, but Lopez's birthday PDA pic marks the first time either of them have posted about the relationship themselves. It's a big milestone, but not a surprising one, considering how seriously they both seem to be taking the rekindle romance.

A source recently told People that Lopez and Affleck are "madly in love" and consider each other "the loves of each other's lives."

"Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," the People source added. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

