Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Included Several Nods to Princess Diana

By Kayleigh Roberts
kitty spencer princess diana wedding dress
Getty Images
  • On Saturday, July 24, Lady Kitty Spencer married 62-year-old fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Frascati, Italy.
    • The 30-year-old model wore five separate dresses over the course of her wedding celebrations, all of which were custom looks created by Dolce & Gabbana, for which Spencer serves as a global brand ambassador.
      • As Hello! magazine pointed out, the Victorian-inspired dress that Spencer wore for her walk down the aisle had several subtle similarities to the dress her late aunt, Princess Diana, wore to her royal wedding in 1981.

        Kitty Spencer tied the knot earlier this month, marrying 62-year-old fashion mogul Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Frascati, Italy. For the big day, the 30-year-old model actually wore five separate dresses, all of which were custom Dolce & Gabbana creations (this was to be exacted, of course, since Spencer is a global ambassador for the brand).

        For her actual walk down the aisle, Spencer opted for a lacy, Victorian-inspired dress that lots of people immediately compared to Kate Middleton's iconic royal wedding dress. As Hello! magazine points out, however, the dress also had several details in common with the David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress her late aunt, Princess Diana, wore for her royal wedding in 1981.

        diana, princess of wales, in her bridal dress on the day of her wedding to prince charles photo by © hulton deutsch collectioncorbiscorbis via getty images
        Hulton DeutschGetty Images

        Hello! points to features like puffed sleeves, long trains/veils, and intricate lace detailing as similarities between the two dresses. Whether these were conscious nods to Diana's gown or just proof that the Spencers' iconic sense of style is hereditary, the similarities are still pretty sweet.

        The dress' designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, weighed in on some of the more explicit inspirations for Spencer's wedding looks in an interview with Tatler.

        "One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy," Dolce said. "Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture."

        Gabbana added, "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

