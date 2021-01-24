Kitty Spencer's £19 Million Home Looks Stunning in Her Instagram Pictures

Royal fans get to see inside some of the residences of the working, senior royals. Places like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle sometimes allow guests to take tours and there have been several pictures taken inside their walls that are available to the public. But when it comes to the more private members of the royal family, we're left with more or less the same method of envious, home decor stalking we apply to other celebrities: Stolen glances on Instagram. Luckily for us, Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has given fans some peeks inside her posh AF London home on Instagram.

And when we say "posh AF," we mean posh AF." The London home, which Kitty shares with her fiancé, Michael Lewis, is believed to be worth a staggering £19 million, according to Tatler. What's more, in a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Kitty actually went so far as to describe the home's interior design as her "most indulgent purchase."

"It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am," she explained to the British paper. "I became totally absorbed in the process, from the fabrics to the joinery. I can’t imagine that it’s something I’ll ever regret putting money into. After spending the majority of 2020 at home, I appreciate the space I’ve created now more than ever."

Scroll down to take an Instagram-guided tour of the space [h/t Hello magazine].