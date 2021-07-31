Today's Top Stories
Dolly Parton Weighed In On the #FreeBritney Movement and Her Own Legal Battle Experience

dolly parton britney spears
Getty Images
    • Asked about the situation during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 75-year-old country singer said she tries "not to get involved in other people's business," but added that she supports Spears. "I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best."
      • "I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own," Parton added. "So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

        Dolly Parton wants only the best for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

        The 75-year-old country legend was asked about her thoughts on Spears' legal fight and the #FreeBritney movement during a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

        "Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business," Parton said of Spears' ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship. "I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best."

        While Parton was hesitant to discuss details of Spears' situation, she did say that she has some personal understanding of "all those crazy things" the singer is going through thanks to her own experience dealing with lawsuits.

        "I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own," Parton said. "So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

