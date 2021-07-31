Dolly Parton Weighed In On the #FreeBritney Movement and Her Own Legal Battle Experience

Dolly Parton has weighed in on fellow singer Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement.

Asked about the situation during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 75-year-old country singer said she tries "not to get involved in other people's business," but added that she supports Spears. "I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best."

"I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own," Parton added. "So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

While Parton was hesitant to discuss details of Spears' situation, she did say that she has some personal understanding of "all those crazy things" the singer is going through thanks to her own experience dealing with lawsuits.

