In a new emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Britney Spears spoke out again about her conservatorship, this time highlighting some specific incidents that have upset her.

In the post, she called out her father, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, specifically. Of Jamie Lynn, she wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!"

The singer also wrote that the "conservatorship killed my dreams" and called out Instagram users who leave negative comments on her posts, urging them to unfollow her if they don't like the videos and content she shares.

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out about her conservatorship.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old singer posted an emotional message on Instagram about the situation, in which she called out relatives like her father, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as documentaries about her that have brought up "humiliating moments from the past."

The message came in a caption along with an image that read, "Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat sh*t and step on Legos." In it, Spears said, among other things, that "this conservatorship killed my dreams" and revealed that she doesn't intend to perform on stage again any time soon.

Spears also wrote, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply," in the post, which included specific mentions of her dad and sister. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes," she wrote of Jamie Lynn.

Read Britney's full post below:

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother fucking spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!! And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!! I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go fuck yourself 🖕🏼 !!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a mother fucking fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a fucking book 📕 !!!!!"

