Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Recreated Their First Date from 10 Years Ago

Over the weekend, adorable love trolls Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first date by recreating their first night out together.

The couple returned to Boston sushi restaurant O Ya, where they dined on their first date, posing for selfies together and even a picture with the restaurant's staff in the kitchen.

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" Blake captioned a picture of the pair on the date night. "But in much more comfortable shoes."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are celebrating 10 beautiful years of love and trolling together.

The couple took to their respective Instagram Stories yesterday to share pictures from a very special night out, as they recreated their first date. Blake and Ryan first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and had their first date the next year, in 2011, meaning they've successfully completed a full decade of being an adorable and enviable couple.

Blake and Ryan's love story began in Boston, at O Ya, a sushi restaurant.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively, 33, wrote in one post from the night on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

Instagram

The caption accompanied a picture of Ryan posing outside the restaurant in his date night look—grey pants, a blue and red patterned, short sleeve button-down shirt, and a tweed driving cap. Blake gave the look her stamp of approval, adding a "super cute" sticker next to Ryan in the picture.

In another post from earlier in the night, Blake shared a full-body picture of her date night look, too—a black and white polka dot sundress and black, sandal flats.

Instagram

"10 years later. We still go out on our 'first date,'" she captioned the picture. "But in much more comfortable shoes."

Later, she shared a snap of the restaurant's menu that included her and Ryan sweetly holding hands.

Instagram

Ryan also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the restaurant date, sharing a picture of him and Blake posing with the O Ya staff in the kitchen.

Instagram

And, of course, it wouldn't be a true part of the Blake and Ryan love story without a little playful trolling. Ryan checked that box when he shared a selfie of the couple outside the restaurant captioned, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date."

Instagram

He later followed up the post by sharing the selfie again with a different crop and playfully trolling himself for cutting out Blake's gold earrings in the first version.

Instagram

"Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote, covering his own face with the text. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Blake approved of the public apology, sharing the post to her own Story and adding, "That's right."

Instagram

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

