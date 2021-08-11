Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are "Getting Along Really Well" Right Now

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven't always been friends. Things came to a head in March 2021 when Markle revealed in the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that Middleton had made her cry just days before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Now, the two duchesses are apparently doing their best to reconnect with each other. "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

Back in June, royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that Middleton wanted to rebuild a friendly relationship with her sister-in-law. "Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins," Tominey wrote in The Telegraph at the time.

Later, in July, a source told Us Weekly, "Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet. The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together. They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet."

Baby Lili was born on June 4, and is already quite the peacemaker.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

