Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are in a "Better Place" Since Lilibet's Birth

According to a royal insider, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are working hard to repair their relationship, which has been strained amid their husbands' issues.

The source told Us Weekly that "tensions have eased" between the women and that they've "called a truce." The source added that the birth of Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, has helped bring them back together.

"The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together," the royal source said. "They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet."

According to Us Weekly, the royals have made a point to put aside their differences and work on moving past the struggles they faced, particularly following Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring, during which Meghan set the record straight about a widely-circulated story about her making Kate cry in the lead-up to her royal wedding in 2018.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen," Meghan explained during the televised interview. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

The revelation reportedly added strained to Kate and Meghan's relationship, but a royal source says things are looking up between them now.

"The bridesmaids dress incident took place so long ago and [it] feels pointless to hold onto the anger," the source explained. "It’s wasted energy. They’ve called it truce."

Apparently, another royal woman played a big role in helping Meghan and Kate reconnect—Harry and Meghan's newborn daughter, Lilibet.

"Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate. Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet." the source said, later adding that Lili's birth turned out to be a bonding moment for them. "The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together. They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet."

