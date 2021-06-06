Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
2
The Best Bollywood Movies Ever
3
24 Hours with Kate Winslet
4
Trolls Thought I Was Anthony Weiner’s Mistress
5
How to Afford Your Post-Pandemic Getaway

Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child

Archie is officially an older brother!

By Rachel Epstein
london, united kingdom january 07 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex react after their visit to canada house in thanks for the warm canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in canada, on january 7, 2020 in london, england photo by daniel leal olivas wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

A much-needed palate cleanser for your timeline today: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially welcomed their second child into the world. The couple announced the news in a statement, sharing that Meghan gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday, June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

As for their baby's name? Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor! Meghan and Harry have named their daughter after the Queen and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Read the full statement below:

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Following the news, royal fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The parents further expressed their appreciation for well-wishers on their website stating, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." The couple also noted organizations to support in lieu of sending gifts: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED, or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Meghan and Harry originally announced in February that they were expecting their second child and told Oprah in their joint interview that Meghan would give birth to a baby girl this summer. "A boy and a girl? What more can you ask for?" Harry said during the interview. Meghan and Harry also confirmed they won't be having more than two children.

This means Archie, who recently celebrated his second birthday, is now officially a big brother. Congrats to the Sussex family!

Related Stories
Sussexes Share New Birthday Photo of Archie
Meghan and Harry Shut Down Their UK Charity
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Charlotte and Lilibet's Names Have in Common
Royal Family Reacts to Sussex Birth Announcement
The Meaning Behind the Royal Family Member's Names
Your Guide to the Current Royal Line of Succession
Meghan and Harry Reveal Their Daughter's Name
Where Is Lilibet In the Royal Line of Succession?
Look Inside Meghan's Upcoming Book, 'The Bench'
Buckingham Palace Had Racist Hiring Practices