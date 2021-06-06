Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child

A much-needed palate cleanser for your timeline today: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially welcomed their second child into the world. The couple announced the news in a statement, sharing that Meghan gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday, June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

As for their baby's name? Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor! Meghan and Harry have named their daughter after the Queen and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Read the full statement below:

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.



She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.



Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.



This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Well this is exciting news! Congratulations to #HarryandMeghan on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana who was born Friday morning. Mummy and ‘Lili’ doing well. pic.twitter.com/u1ecsIPuKI — Katie Nicholl (@katienicholl) June 6, 2021

Following the news, royal fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter:

Welcome Lili Diana ❤️



Born 04.06.2021 ❤️



So Happy For Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/ok0x9Efj6x — DuchessMeghan (@DuchessMegsmile) June 6, 2021

Meghan and Harry naming their daughter Lilibet Diana is so cute 😭😭 — KATE ∇ (@marrytheniqhtt) June 6, 2021

Lilibet Diana... you are already so loved ! Congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie, and welcome to the world little Lili 🥺🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZxdwGltiqu — best of meghan markle (@bestofmarkle) June 6, 2021

Baby Girl is finally born!

Lilibet “Lili” Diana is here.

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. pic.twitter.com/6qIBwJ2BMh — Harry and Meghan (@HMSussexSquad) June 6, 2021

Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2021

The parents further expressed their appreciation for well-wishers on their website stating, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." The couple also noted organizations to support in lieu of sending gifts: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED, or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Meghan and Harry originally announced in February that they were expecting their second child and told Oprah in their joint interview that Meghan would give birth to a baby girl this summer. "A boy and a girl? What more can you ask for?" Harry said during the interview. Meghan and Harry also confirmed they won't be having more than two children.

This means Archie, who recently celebrated his second birthday, is now officially a big brother. Congrats to the Sussex family!

