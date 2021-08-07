Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Reunite with Royal Family Thanks to "Peacekeeper" Princess Eugenie

According to a new report, Princess Eugenie might be the key to reuniting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

with the rest of the royal family.

Eugenie has always been close with Harry and she also knew Meghan before her relationship with Harry began, which gives Eugenie unique insight into the couple.

There have even been rumors for years now that Eugenie might be the person who originally introduced Meghan and Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's closest ally in the royal family, Princess Eugenie, might play a pivotal role in helping them mend their relationships with the rest of The Firm.

According to a report from The Sun, Eugenie is a "peacekeeper" between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. As claims about the royal family go, this one is pretty intuitive because Eugenie's strong bond with Harry and Meghan is well-documented

"It's now believed she may even by the one to help the Duke of Sussex reconcile with loved ones after his move to LA.," the Sun report says.

The new report doesn't offer much insight in the way of explanation for how exactly Eugenie might reunite Harry and Meghan with the rest of the royal family, aside of from reiterating some of the evidence of how close they are.

"Eugenie knows them better than any of the royals in a way," a royal insider told the Telegraph. "She was there from the beginning."

By "there from the beginning" the unnamed insider means, of course, the very beginning of Harry and Meghan's relationship (Meghan has said she knew Eugenie before she met Harry and there there are even l0ng-standing rumors that Eugenie was the one who introduced Harry and Meghan).

In addition to their long history together, there is, of course, the fact that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been staying in Harry and Meghan's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, since shortly before welcoming their son, August. During Harry's two recent trips back to the United Kingdom, he's stayed with Eugenie and Jack at Frogmore Cottage.

Eugenie's famously close relationship with the Queen, coupled with her continued close relationship with Harry and Meghan, has led to speculation that she could be the link that brings the Sussex family back into the royal fold. We're in favor of anything that brings harmony and happiness to the royals, TBH, so here's hoping these reports are true and Eugenie is the peacekeeper supreme.

