Kaley Cuoco Is a Vision in a Yellow Gingham Sundress

Kaley Cuoco is making the most of the August sunshine. The actress was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous yellow gingham sundress while on set for upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City. The midi dress was cinched at the waist and featured short, billowing sleeves. Cuoco paired it with white sneakers, mirrored sunglasses, and a beige shoulder bag, and is currently sporting some classic bangs.

The heat eventually got too much for Cuoco, who can be seen holding up a portable blue fan to her face in many of the photos from the day. NYC is currently experiencing a pretty serious heat wave, per ABC7NY.

Aside from the excessive heat, Cuoco seems to be really enjoying filming Meet Cute. The Daily Mail reported that the actress was sharing laughs with the movie team, all of whom looked happy and relaxed while on set.

Cuoco stars alongside Pete Davidson, and the two look like the best of friends from where I'm standing. Last week, she was photographed laughing uproariously, while he grinned back at her.

Cuoco has also apparently taken to distracting Davidson while he's memorizing his lines, by singing "Higher Love" at him when it's most inconvenient. "Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," she wrote on Instagram Stories last week, per E!. I'm loving this dynamic for them.

Meet Cute is a "time travel rom-com" with a plot that's so of the moment it hurts. It follows Cuoco and Davidson's characters, who are a couple, as they "gain the ability to go back in time and heal their past traumas and problems, presenting them with the opportunity to turn each other into the perfect partner for life," according to Slash Films. Sounds kinda great, TBH.

