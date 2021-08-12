Today's Top Stories
1
Irresistible Camisoles to Work Into Any Outfit
2
I Was Ashamed to Tell People I'm an Egg Donor
3
You'll Be Hooked on These New K-Dramas
4
The Instagram Guide to Palm Springs
5
All the Deets on Michelle's 'Bachelorette' Season

Kaley Cuoco Is a Vision in a Yellow Gingham Sundress

The actress is currently filming upcoming rom-com Meet Cute.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny august 11 kaley cuoco is seen on the set of meet cuteon august 11, 2021 in new york city photo by mediapunchbauer griffingc images
MediaPunch/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Kaley Cuoco is making the most of the August sunshine. The actress was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous yellow gingham sundress while on set for upcoming rom-com Meet Cute in New York City. The midi dress was cinched at the waist and featured short, billowing sleeves. Cuoco paired it with white sneakers, mirrored sunglasses, and a beige shoulder bag, and is currently sporting some classic bangs.

new york, ny august 11 kaley cuoco is seen on the set of meet cuteon august 11, 2021 in new york city photo by mediapunchbauer griffingc images
MediaPunch/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The heat eventually got too much for Cuoco, who can be seen holding up a portable blue fan to her face in many of the photos from the day. NYC is currently experiencing a pretty serious heat wave, per ABC7NY.

new york, ny august 11 kaley cuoco is seen on the set of meet cuteon august 11, 2021 in new york city photo by mediapunchbauer griffingc images
MediaPunch/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Aside from the excessive heat, Cuoco seems to be really enjoying filming Meet Cute. The Daily Mail reported that the actress was sharing laughs with the movie team, all of whom looked happy and relaxed while on set.

Cuoco stars alongside Pete Davidson, and the two look like the best of friends from where I'm standing. Last week, she was photographed laughing uproariously, while he grinned back at her.

new york, new york august 11 pete davidson l and kaley cuoco are seen filming meet cute in brooklyn on august 11, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york august 11 pete davidson l and kaley cuoco are seen filming meet cute in brooklyn on august 11, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Cuoco has also apparently taken to distracting Davidson while he's memorizing his lines, by singing "Higher Love" at him when it's most inconvenient. "Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," she wrote on Instagram Stories last week, per E!. I'm loving this dynamic for them.

Meet Cute is a "time travel rom-com" with a plot that's so of the moment it hurts. It follows Cuoco and Davidson's characters, who are a couple, as they "gain the ability to go back in time and heal their past traumas and problems, presenting them with the opportunity to turn each other into the perfect partner for life," according to Slash Films. Sounds kinda great, TBH.

Related Stories
Kaley Cuoco Wore a Princess Dress to Globes
Kaley Cuoco Spills More Details About Her Wedding
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kim Says Kanye Helped Her Be Herself
Why Weren't Meghan and Harry at Obama's Birthday?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Simone Biles on Abortion: "Your Body. Your Choice"
Bella Hadid Regrets Her "Iconic" Cannes 2016 Look
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are "Getting Along"
Rihanna Eats Caviar in Bed
Heidi Klum Wears Lime Boilersuit and Yellow Crocs
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston Aren't Dating
Carrie Bradshaw Wears Wedding Band on 'SATC' Set
Simone Biles Is Glowing in a Tie-Dye Bikini