Cameron Diaz Tells Kevin Hart She Feels "Whole" After Quitting Acting

Cameron Diaz is nothing short of iconic. Many of us have watched her evolve through her unforgettable roles in the likes of There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels and The Holiday, in which she always seemed to inject a sense of relatability despite her status as a global superstar. But Diaz the actress hasn't appeared in a feature film since the 2014 reboot of Annie. This, as she told Gwyneth Paltrow in 2020, was very much deliberate. Now, Diaz has elaborated on her decision to step back from acting in a new episode of Hart to Heart, hosted by Kevin Hart.

"It's like, when you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you know, you're... there's a lot that, when you're the person who's sort of delivering on this one thing, right, you're the person on the screen, you're the person who's, like, the talent, you know, everything around you, all parts of you that isn't that has to be sort of handed off to other people," Diaz said.

Further explaining what she meant, she added, "You know, so like different parts of my life—whether it was my home, or every aspect, from finances to just the management of just me as a human being, not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine. But like, for my personal, spiritual, you know, self, I was realizing that, you know, it's kind of like that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough."

Despite her love for acting, Diaz knew she needed to build a life for herself that served her wellbeing better. "I just realized that I looked around, and it was just like so many parts of my life that I didn't have... I wasn't touching, and that I wasn't managing, and I couldn't really manage it, because it was so... it was so big, everything was so, you know, massive."

At the end of the day, she wanted a day-to-day that felt more normal. "I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. Like, my routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself," she said. "I feel whole."

These days, Diaz is concentrating on her line of "clean" wine, Avaline, which she started with her friend Katherine Power.

