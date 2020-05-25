Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared onscreen since 2014's Annie.

In a 2019 interview with InStyle, she revealed she retired from acting to "take time for [herself]" after over two decades of fame.

Diaz is considering future projects, Entertainment Tonight reports, but prioritizing family life with her husband, Benji Madden, and baby daughter Raddix.

Observant cinema fans will likely have noticed the onscreen absence of one Cameron Diaz, who hasn't appeared in a movie since 2014's Annie. That was a conscious decision on Diaz' part: "The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public," she told InStyle in 2019, adding,"I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world." What's more, on an Instagram Live last week, she told her fans, "I am not going to do more films at the moment."

But there's hope for Diaz fans yet: According to Entertainment Tonight, there's a strong chance her retirement wasn't final. While her primary focus is spending time with her baby daughter, Raddix, and husband Benji Madden, she's reportedly open to future projects that won't disrupt her family life.

"Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break."

"Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now," the source continued. "Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it’s all about family." Hear that? Sure, it's unlikely her return is imminent, but there's talk of future projects! A Diaz revival lies ahead!

