Britney Spears continues to both delight and hopelessly baffle her fans on Instagram. In one of her latest posts, the singer quoted her ex, Justin Timberlake, tacked to a photo that truly has nothing to do with him. Spears shared a pic she must have found on the internet of a woman cuddling with a gigantic gray and white cat.

She captioned the post, "As JT would say ... haters gonna say it’s fake !!!!! I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think ???? I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me !!!!!!"

Of course, the sensible thing to do would be to take the quote for what it is—that is, fitting to describe an unusually large animal that could very well be photoshopped—but this is the internet we're talking about. Fans, refusing to take the post at face value, quickly jumped to conclusions. "JT collab confirmed," wrote singer Max Tejera. One fan weighed in, "Ok I’m off JT’s wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast." My personal favorite, though, is this fantastic/terrible pun from another commenter: "Free Britney right meow!" Simply incredible.

Spears is still fighting her long legal battle to remove her father as her conservator, and end her conservatorship arrangement altogether. Famous friends, including Justin Timberlake (whom she dated from 1999 to 2002), have publicly declared their support for her.

In a series of tweets from June 24, Timberlake wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

He added, "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

