Today's Top Stories
1
How You Can Help People in Afghanistan
2
What Beverly Nguyen Wears to Work
3
Here's Why Ana de Armas Smells So Good
4
The Coziest and Coolest Perfumes for Fall
5
See the New Diana & Charles in 'The Crown'

Britney Spears Just Quoted Justin Timberlake on Instagram and Fans Are Losing It

What does it mean?!

By Iris Goldsztajn
britney spears and boyfriend justin timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie crossroads at the mann chinese theatre in hollywood, ca, feb 11, 2002 photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Britney Spears continues to both delight and hopelessly baffle her fans on Instagram. In one of her latest posts, the singer quoted her ex, Justin Timberlake, tacked to a photo that truly has nothing to do with him. Spears shared a pic she must have found on the internet of a woman cuddling with a gigantic gray and white cat.

She captioned the post, "As JT would say ... haters gonna say it’s fake !!!!! I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think ???? I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me !!!!!!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course, the sensible thing to do would be to take the quote for what it is—that is, fitting to describe an unusually large animal that could very well be photoshopped—but this is the internet we're talking about. Fans, refusing to take the post at face value, quickly jumped to conclusions. "JT collab confirmed," wrote singer Max Tejera. One fan weighed in, "Ok I’m off JT’s wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast." My personal favorite, though, is this fantastic/terrible pun from another commenter: "Free Britney right meow!" Simply incredible.

Spears is still fighting her long legal battle to remove her father as her conservator, and end her conservatorship arrangement altogether. Famous friends, including Justin Timberlake (whom she dated from 1999 to 2002), have publicly declared their support for her.

In a series of tweets from June 24, Timberlake wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

He added, "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Britney Spears Is Finally Allowed Her Own iPad
Britney Spears Says She Was Locked in a Bathroom
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant With Second Child
Jennifer Lopez Looks Transformed in New Selfie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan & Harry "Likely" to Christen Lilibet in CA
Chrishell and Jason Attend First Red Carpet Event
Joe Jonas's Birthday Celebrations Looked Very Fun
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look So in Love
Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Have Broken Up
Suni Lee Is "Excited" to Start College at Auburn
Bella Hadid Wears Sheer White Dress for Insta Pics
Jennifer Lopez Unfollowed Alex Rodriguez on Insta