Britney Spears' Father Will Step Down as Her Conservator, Court Filing Says

Britney Spears can now celebrate a major new victory in her legal battle to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator. In a court filing from Aug. 12, a lawyer for Jamie Spears claimed that "Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator," according to The Guardian.

The filing remained vague on the timeline for Jamie Spears stepping down, however. It reads, "Mr Spears continues to serve dutifully, and he should not be suspended or removed, and certainly not based on false allegations. Mr Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court."

Jamie Spears' lawyer had previously insisted that her client would not step down, saying, "Mr Spears has been involved since day one. He has been there for his daughter 24-7 … He loves his daughter and only wants the best for her." Citing a reason for the change in his position, the court filing reads, "Even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

In a statement to The Guardian, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart celebrated this new development, but also expressed the necessity for Jamie Spears to "step aside immediately."

He added, "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future."

In response, Britney Spears took to Instagram to post an illustration of a woman's back, with her hair up and surrounded by flowers and butterflies—ostensibly representing freedom and hope. In stark contrast to the star's recent posts—which have featured lengthy, emotional captions—Spears posted the image without a caption, leaving fans to interpret its significance. "We’re one step closer to your freedom!!!!! #FREEBRITNEY," commented makeup artist Angel Merino. "We love you," added singer Phoebe Ryan.

