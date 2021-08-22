The ongoing tension between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family may be reaching its breaking point.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing conflict with The Firm very seriously.

According to a report from the The Sun, the Queen has become "exasperated with repeated attacks" from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is taking steps to prepare in case the issues end up landing the royal family in court.

"The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough," a royal source told the outlet, adding that Senior palace aides have even been in touch with libel experts, in case it comes to that in the future.

The Sun's source says the Queen—and the rest of the royal family, for that matter—have hit their respective breaking points.

"There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and royal family can only be pushed so far," the source said. "They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated."

Apparently, the biggest worry from the royal family's point-of-view is Harry's upcoming memoir, which is set to be released next year. The royals are reportedly even considering sending a formal legal warning to the book's publishers, Penguin Random House.

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy," the source explained. "If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life. It would be ironic if Harry and Meghan were accused of breaching privacy given their pronouncements on the subject. The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply. There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say."

