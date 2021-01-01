Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have "No Regrets" About Moving to California, a Source Says

Their royal exit might have been controversial, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "no regrets" about their big move from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Speaking to ET Online, a source close to the couple said they're happy with the move and feel "very rewarded from their work."

The source added that Harry and Meghan have no concrete plans to return to the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic, but would like to visit for some future events, if it's safe to do so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are absolutely loving their new lives in California. That's not surprising, of course, given the beaming family photo the couple shared as their 2020 Christmas card (it was taken in the yard at their Montecito, California home), but now we have some new insider confirmation to back it up.

According to a source close to the couple, the Sussexes have "no regrets" about their controversial royal exit.

"[They] feel very rewarded from their work," the source to ET Online.

As for their plans to head back across the pond (for a visit, of course), the source says Harry and Meghan don't have any firm plans at the moment because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are events they would like to travel for in the future, if it's safe to do so.

"Decisions will be made on a case by case basis and see where the medical protocols are around the time they decide to return," the source explained. "Certainly, the Duke and Duchess have their eye on the Invictus Games, Trooping The Color and Prince Phillip's birthday in June, and the unveiling of the Princess of Wales statue."

Here's hoping it's safe to travel in time for Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie to plan visits back to the UK for at least some of these big royal events.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

