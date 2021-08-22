Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With the Queen Is "as Strong as Ever," Royal Biographer Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 10 l r queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex, prince harry, duke of sussex watch the raf flypast on the balcony of buckingham palace, as members of the royal family attend events to mark the centenary of the raf on july 10, 2018 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Even though rumors of an ever-escalating royal feud are practically unavoidable, the truth is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have maintained a great relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.
    • According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever—they have nothing but love for her."
      • Scobie says the proof of just how close the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained with the Queen is obvious thanks to their daughter, Lilibet Diana. "We saw them name their daughter after the Queen's very nickname, so that really gives us an insight into that close relationship," he said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still very close to Queen Elizabeth II, just in case you were wondering.

        In a new interview with Good Morning America, royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie offered some insights into the current state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' relationship with the Queen, which sounds like it couldn't be better, honestly.

        Scobie, who co-authored the royal biography Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, said he spoke to sources close to Harry and Meghan while working on the new epilogue that will appear in the updated paperback edition of the book that comes out at the end of the month. While he said that Sussex insiders did make it clear that the couple has felt disappointed by the institution of the monarchy at times, that disappointment has never extended to the Queen herself.

        "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever—they have nothing but love for her," he insisted during his GMA appearance.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Scobie added that anyone still skeptical about the state of things between the Queen and the Sussexes can consider the couple's newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, living proof that things are great.

        "Of course we saw them name their daughter after the Queen's very nickname, so that really gives us an insight into that close relationship and you know it's great to be able to put that right today," he explained.

        Well, there you have it.

