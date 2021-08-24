Rihanna Went Swimming in Fenty Lingerie, As You Do

You know when you went somewhere as a kid that unexpectedly turned out to have a pool, but you didn't have a swimsuit with you, so someone's mom told you to just go in your underwear? OK, so maybe it was a little embarrassing at the time, but Rihanna has arrived to take that moment and elevate it—as is her MO.
Posing for a new series of photos to promote Savage x Fenty, the star donned two styles of candy-apple red lingerie for a nice dip in the pool. The first was a sheer, skin-tight, full-body bodysuit—almost a wetsuit in fact if you look at it that way—with halter straps and a near-open back. RiRi paired this number with a chunky gold chain necklace, and assorted earrings and anklets. The first post was captioned, "Subtle summer? We don’t know her..." while the second read, "Sun & Soaked."
A very shrewd fan asked the question we were all thinking: "Is she swimming in lingerie or y’all make swimsuits now[?]" While it appears to be the former, a girl can certainly dream.
In the third and last post, Rihanna flashed her "Billion dollar smile" (Fenty's words), wearing a bra and panties set in the same bright red hue. She accessorized with three gold chain necklaces, fashion-forward sunglasses with orange-and-pink lenses, and big earrings with three green stones. In all three sets of photos, RiRi is rocking a sleek pixie cut.