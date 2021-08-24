Today's Top Stories
1
No, Wine Isn't Making You a Better Mom
2
Khaki Pants Deserve to Be Your Go-To Trousers
3
The Future of Afghan Women Depends on Us
4
Small Business Spotlight: Yowie
5
This '90s Playlist Will Give You Major Nostalgia

Rihanna Went Swimming in Fenty Lingerie, As You Do

Well, why not?

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england july 24 rihanna attends the valerian and the city of a thousand planets european premiere at cineworld leicester square on july 24, 2017 in london, england photo by tim p whitbygetty images
Tim P. WhitbyGetty Images

You know when you went somewhere as a kid that unexpectedly turned out to have a pool, but you didn't have a swimsuit with you, so someone's mom told you to just go in your underwear? OK, so maybe it was a little embarrassing at the time, but Rihanna has arrived to take that moment and elevate it—as is her MO.

Posing for a new series of photos to promote Savage x Fenty, the star donned two styles of candy-apple red lingerie for a nice dip in the pool. The first was a sheer, skin-tight, full-body bodysuit—almost a wetsuit in fact if you look at it that way—with halter straps and a near-open back. RiRi paired this number with a chunky gold chain necklace, and assorted earrings and anklets. The first post was captioned, "Subtle summer? We don’t know her..." while the second read, "Sun & Soaked."

A very shrewd fan asked the question we were all thinking: "Is she swimming in lingerie or y’all make swimsuits now[?]" While it appears to be the former, a girl can certainly dream.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the third and last post, Rihanna flashed her "Billion dollar smile" (Fenty's words), wearing a bra and panties set in the same bright red hue. She accessorized with three gold chain necklaces, fashion-forward sunglasses with orange-and-pink lenses, and big earrings with three green stones. In all three sets of photos, RiRi is rocking a sleek pixie cut.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Ben Affleck Is Window-Shopping at Tiffany's Now
Reese Witherspoon Shared a Cute Pic With Her Kids
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Blake Lively Is Ready for Her Birthday
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Star in New Tiffany's Campaign
Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Husband Dalton Gomez
Charlotte Has Two Major Milestones Coming Up
Kate Made a Very Common Shoe Shopping Mistake
Bennifer and Their Kids Are Blended Family Goals
The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently