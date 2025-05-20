Rihanna Skips a Cannes After-Party Outfit to Transform Her Original Dress With Ray-Bans and a Blazer
The star opted out of a traditional quick-change.
Even if you were able to forecast Rihanna's next look, you'd never guess the venue or occasion. The star is not like other girls. Where everyone else wears one look, she wears three (ahem, the 2025 Met Gala). When most celebs embrace excessive glamour, she goes low-key (see: New Year's Eve). And when everyone else was busy changing for a Cannes after-party, she was adding accessories to her preexisting look. Like I said: not like other girls.
When she showed up to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, Rihanna was wearing a vibrant turquoise Alaïa dress equipped with bows and belly cut-outs. After watching a screening of A$AP Rocky's new movie Highest 2 Lowest, the "Umbrella" singer headed to the official after-party.
At this point, most people would employ a quick-change (like Jennifer Lopez, for example). Rihanna, however, stuck to her guns. The pop star repurposed the same breezy gown with a few purposeful additions.
She arrived to the Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky after-party arm-in-arm with her man. Her dress was the same custom Alaïa style from earlier in the evening, but Rihanna added in white-bright wayfarers and and longline blazer into the mix.
Together, the two pieces gave her evening outfit a totally different vibe than the '00s prom aesthetic she embodied on the red carpet prior. As always, the couple were in perfect coordination, with A$AP also sporting sunglasses and a black jacket.
Given Rihanna's penchant for after-party looks, this choice was a surprising one to be sure. Earlier this month, for example, she donned a luxe leather-and-lace look for the post-Met Gala event. It just goes to show that some looks are strong enough on their own.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
