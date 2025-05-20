Rihanna Skips a Cannes After-Party Outfit to Transform Her Original Dress With Ray-Bans and a Blazer

The star opted out of a traditional quick-change.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the &quot;Highest 2 Lowest&quot; red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Even if you were able to forecast Rihanna's next look, you'd never guess the venue or occasion. The star is not like other girls. Where everyone else wears one look, she wears three (ahem, the 2025 Met Gala). When most celebs embrace excessive glamour, she goes low-key (see: New Year's Eve). And when everyone else was busy changing for a Cannes after-party, she was adding accessories to her preexisting look. Like I said: not like other girls.

When she showed up to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, Rihanna was wearing a vibrant turquoise Alaïa dress equipped with bows and belly cut-outs. After watching a screening of A$AP Rocky's new movie Highest 2 Lowest, the "Umbrella" singer headed to the official after-party.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna at the "Highest 2 Lowest" Premiere during The 78th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Highest 2 Lowest screening on May 19.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, most people would employ a quick-change (like Jennifer Lopez, for example). Rihanna, however, stuck to her guns. The pop star repurposed the same breezy gown with a few purposeful additions.

She arrived to the Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky after-party arm-in-arm with her man. Her dress was the same custom Alaïa style from earlier in the evening, but Rihanna added in white-bright wayfarers and and longline blazer into the mix.

Together, the two pieces gave her evening outfit a totally different vibe than the '00s prom aesthetic she embodied on the red carpet prior. As always, the couple were in perfect coordination, with A$AP also sporting sunglasses and a black jacket.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out at the "Ray-Ban X A$AP Rocky" after party during day eight of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Later that night, Rihanna changed up her look with Ray-Bans and a black blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given Rihanna's penchant for after-party looks, this choice was a surprising one to be sure. Earlier this month, for example, she donned a luxe leather-and-lace look for the post-Met Gala event. It just goes to show that some looks are strong enough on their own.

