Insiders like to say "there are no rules, when it comes to fashion"—and that mantra applies to everyone. But it's especially true for Rihanna. The pop star is immune to the sartorial regulations the rest of us live by. Most would never dream of pairing one of the rarest designer bags money can buy with a casual sweatsuit—but when you're Rihanna, nothing is off the table.

On April 7, the mogul was photographed while grocery shopping in Los Angeles. She wore everyone's favorite "running errands" 'fit, in a simple heather gray sweatsuit and sneakers. A Puma girlie through and through, she paired it with lavender Speedcats, fitted with a contrasting white tongue. That, however, is where any relatability ended.

She styled the look like a true billionaire, tacking on one of Louis Vuitton's most coveted archival designs: the fabled Murakami Speedy bag. Playing off the pastel hue of her sneakers (not to mention their name), Rihanna's bag of choice featured the collab's hallmark candy-colored monogram printed on jet black leather.

Of course, hers had the Speedy's signature duffel design, but with an additional cargo pocket and metallic corner guards inspired by Louis Vuitton's iconic trunks. It was a timely choice, given that the label just recently launched a collection of Louis Vuitton x Murakami remakes (including a similar Speedy style), honoring the original collab.

Rihanna styled her gray sweatsuit with Puma Speedcats and an archival Louis Vuitton x Murakami bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The look marked the second time in only a couple days that the mogul used a museum-worthy luxury bag to level-up normie staples. One day prior, Rihanna wore a snakeskin bomber jacket with her favorite Kendrick Lamar-inspired flare jeans. She finished with matching snakeskin boots and yet another coveted handbag, from Gucci's Tom Ford era. It also featured a snakeskin outer, effectively tripling her outfit's animal print quota.

Over the weekend, she repurposed her Celine flares with a whole lot of snakeskin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Consider this your sign to shop more vintage bags. As Rihanna proves, they can level up anything—even a sweatsuit.

