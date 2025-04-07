Rihanna Dresses Down Her Rare Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy Bag With Lavender Puma Speedcat Sneakers
When you're Rihanna, sneakers go with everything.
Insiders like to say "there are no rules, when it comes to fashion"—and that mantra applies to everyone. But it's especially true for Rihanna. The pop star is immune to the sartorial regulations the rest of us live by. Most would never dream of pairing one of the rarest designer bags money can buy with a casual sweatsuit—but when you're Rihanna, nothing is off the table.
On April 7, the mogul was photographed while grocery shopping in Los Angeles. She wore everyone's favorite "running errands" 'fit, in a simple heather gray sweatsuit and sneakers. A Puma girlie through and through, she paired it with lavender Speedcats, fitted with a contrasting white tongue. That, however, is where any relatability ended.
She styled the look like a true billionaire, tacking on one of Louis Vuitton's most coveted archival designs: the fabled Murakami Speedy bag. Playing off the pastel hue of her sneakers (not to mention their name), Rihanna's bag of choice featured the collab's hallmark candy-colored monogram printed on jet black leather.
Of course, hers had the Speedy's signature duffel design, but with an additional cargo pocket and metallic corner guards inspired by Louis Vuitton's iconic trunks. It was a timely choice, given that the label just recently launched a collection of Louis Vuitton x Murakami remakes (including a similar Speedy style), honoring the original collab.
The look marked the second time in only a couple days that the mogul used a museum-worthy luxury bag to level-up normie staples. One day prior, Rihanna wore a snakeskin bomber jacket with her favorite Kendrick Lamar-inspired flare jeans. She finished with matching snakeskin boots and yet another coveted handbag, from Gucci's Tom Ford era. It also featured a snakeskin outer, effectively tripling her outfit's animal print quota.
Consider this your sign to shop more vintage bags. As Rihanna proves, they can level up anything—even a sweatsuit.
Shop Rihanna's Laid-Back Athleisure Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
