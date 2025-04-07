Rihanna Dresses Down Her Rare Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy Bag With Lavender Puma Speedcat Sneakers

When you're Rihanna, sneakers go with everything.

Rihanna was spotted making her way to the studio on 21st and Broadway in New York City at 2:30am sparking interest in releasing new music.
(Image credit: BeautifulSignatureIG / BACKGRID)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Insiders like to say "there are no rules, when it comes to fashion"—and that mantra applies to everyone. But it's especially true for Rihanna. The pop star is immune to the sartorial regulations the rest of us live by. Most would never dream of pairing one of the rarest designer bags money can buy with a casual sweatsuit—but when you're Rihanna, nothing is off the table.

On April 7, the mogul was photographed while grocery shopping in Los Angeles. She wore everyone's favorite "running errands" 'fit, in a simple heather gray sweatsuit and sneakers. A Puma girlie through and through, she paired it with lavender Speedcats, fitted with a contrasting white tongue. That, however, is where any relatability ended.

She styled the look like a true billionaire, tacking on one of Louis Vuitton's most coveted archival designs: the fabled Murakami Speedy bag. Playing off the pastel hue of her sneakers (not to mention their name), Rihanna's bag of choice featured the collab's hallmark candy-colored monogram printed on jet black leather.

Of course, hers had the Speedy's signature duffel design, but with an additional cargo pocket and metallic corner guards inspired by Louis Vuitton's iconic trunks. It was a timely choice, given that the label just recently launched a collection of Louis Vuitton x Murakami remakes (including a similar Speedy style), honoring the original collab.

Rihanna was seen shopping at Bristol Farms in a light gray tracksuit and with a Louis Vuitton handbag on April 7.

Rihanna styled her gray sweatsuit with Puma Speedcats and an archival Louis Vuitton x Murakami bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The look marked the second time in only a couple days that the mogul used a museum-worthy luxury bag to level-up normie staples. One day prior, Rihanna wore a snakeskin bomber jacket with her favorite Kendrick Lamar-inspired flare jeans. She finished with matching snakeskin boots and yet another coveted handbag, from Gucci's Tom Ford era. It also featured a snakeskin outer, effectively tripling her outfit's animal print quota.

Rihanna looks stylish as she rocks a baggy jacket enjoying a late-night dinner with a friend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The singer is chic in Celine Flair jeans, made famous by Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl. She also wore a gray patterned jacket with semi-matching heels on April 6.

Over the weekend, she repurposed her Celine flares with a whole lot of snakeskin.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Consider this your sign to shop more vintage bags. As Rihanna proves, they can level up anything—even a sweatsuit.

Shop Rihanna's Laid-Back Athleisure Look

Speedcat Og Women's Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Women's Sneakers

Garage, Ultrafleece Oversized Zip Up Hoodie
Garage
Ultrafleece Oversized Zip Up Hoodie

Speedy Handbag Monogram Multicolor 30
Louis Vuitton
Speedy Handbag Monogram Multicolor 30

Training Fleece Joggers
Gymshark
Training Fleece Joggers

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸