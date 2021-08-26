Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were "Trying for Many Months" for a Second Child, Source Says

They wanted their children to be "close in age."

By Iris Goldsztajn
santa monica, california august 27 travis scott and kylie jenner attend the travis scott look mom i can fly los angeles premiere at the barker hanger on august 27, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by tommaso boddigetty images for netflix
Tommaso BoddiGetty Images

News recently dropped that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second child together, though they have yet to directly address it. Now, a source tells Us Weekly that the couple had been wanting this for a while.

"She and Travis have been trying for many months… to get pregnant again," the source said. "Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi." Consequently, they are "beyond thrilled" about the pregnancy.

This comes after Jenner was the object of a very lengthy conspiracy theory that sought to prove that she was in fact pregnant, based on her social media behavior.

While we will have to wait for Jenner herself to address her reported pregnancy in her own way, she did say, "I see myself for sure having four kids," back in 2020.

In the meantime, the star has been posting sweet tributes to three-year-old Stormi on Instagram recently. One is a series of photos of the little girl in an impossibly cool outfit: an oversized original Space Jam t-shirt, baggy white jeans, blue, white and black Nike sneakers, and chunky gold earrings. Even as a toddler, she's clearly already skilled at posing. Jenner captioned the post, "favorite girl" with a blue heart emoji.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In another post, Stormi is wearing a frilly blue bikini top and a very lifelike mermaid tail while swimming. Fittingly, her mom captioned this one simply with a mermaid emoji. Now, where might one find a mermaid tail? Asking for a friend.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
