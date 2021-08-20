Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her Second Child

Ahem, some very important news for your Friday afternoon: Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant again! According to People, Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, who's the father of their three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Reps for Jenner and Scott have not confirmed the pregnancy yet, but Jenner has been open in the past about wanting to expand her family. "I see myself for sure having four kids," she said in a previous video, though she also said she didn't have a specific timeline in mind.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that Jenner is pregnant due to her Instagram posts. Pregnancy rumors then ramped up on Thursday when Caitlyn Jenner accidentally revealed that she is expecting another grandchild during her campaign stop for California governor.

Craig Barritt Getty Images

Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret until she announced it during the 2018 Super Bowl. She wrote in an Instagram post, "I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

It's unclear whether or not the 24-year-old will try to remain under-the-radar this time around if the pregnancy rumors are true.

