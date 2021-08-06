Kendall Jenner Is Being Sued for Allegedly Breaking a Modeling Contract

Allegedly, Kendall Jenner is ghosting major fashion brands now. At least that's what Italian label Liu Jo claimed in a new court filing, which accused Jenner of failing to show up for the second photo shoot for their upcoming campaign. The company is now suing her for $1.8 million, according to E! News. The first shoot happened in 2019, but the second one—originally planned for March 2020—had to be postponed because of COVID. Liu Jo claimed that Jenner's team stopped responding "to urgent requests and communications relating to the logistics."

Jenner's management company fully denied the allegations. In a statement to E! News, a rep for the company said, "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill [sic] an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

Liu Jo claimed that Jenner had already been paid $1.35 million of the total $1.5 million plus 20 percent service fee that she was due for the two photo shoots, and that her alleged failure to honor her contract had engendered "great expense" for the company, who had to scramble to replace her for the campaign. Jenner herself hasn't commented.

The model, 25, recently appeared in a cover story for Vogue Spain, and shared her beauty secrets with the magazine.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

