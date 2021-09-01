Adele and Rich Paul Stepped Out for a Romantic Date Night in Downtown LA

Neither Adele nor sports agent Rich Paul has confirmed their rumored relationship, but the two have certainly been spending a lot of time together lately. They were spotted leaving Downtown Los Angeles restaurant Otium on Aug. 30, having seemingly enjoyed a lovely date night at the hotspot.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Adele can be seen wearing a '90s-inspired purple plaid skirt, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black boots, while Paul stepped out in a white t-shirt, black zip-up hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

This comes after the pair attended a birthday party for Savannah James—wife of LeBron James, whom Paul represents, per Forbes—on Aug. 27 in West Hollywood. On that occasion, Adele wore a beautiful tan patterned wrap dress from Rick Owens, as reported by the Daily Mail. Adele and Paul also went out to West Hollywood restaurant Olivetta last week, per Metro.

Rumors first started circulating that the singer and sports agent were dating back in July, though it's possible their alleged relationship could have started in May. They sat together at Game Five of the NBA finals on July 17, with Adele was spotted pointing something out to Paul, and laughing—presumably at something he said.

Page Six appeared to confirm that the two were an item on July 20, with a source telling the outlet, "They are [definitely] dating." On July 24, The Sun published photos of the rumored couple on a double date at Cipriani in New York. At that time, a source said, "They are often seen with others but clearly act like a couple." On Aug. 4, it was Us Weekly's turn to seemingly confirm the news. An insider told Us, "They have traveled with each other between Los Angeles and New York. He’s very shy and keeps a low profile when they go out, whereas Adele is super sociable." The source added that Adele "seems really happy" around Paul.

While I'll be waiting for the relationship to be confirmed from the horse's mouth, I will say that that's an awful lot of fancy restaurants to go to with a person you're just "hanging out" with—but maybe that's just me.

