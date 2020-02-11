Anyone who's anyone (AKA not me) knows the hottest ticket on Oscars' night isn't the Academy Awards, but Beyoncé and Jay Z's exclusive after party. This year, the star-studded and highly-private fête at Chateau Marmont included the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron, Timothee Chalamet, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, and Adele — who single-handedly shut down the party in a leopard-print look.

Due to a strict social media ban at the "gold party," there aren't many pics available of Adele's fabulous outfit mingling amongst Bey and Jay. But Polish TV host and personality Kinga Rusin was able to sneak one pic with the Grammy-winning singer, giving fans a look at Adele's skintight, bedazzled, long sleeve dress. (Looking for dupes on Rent the Runway as we speak.)

Rusin also offered some details on what went down at the party — Charlize Theron offered her pizza! Beyoncé wore blue! — including how Adele offered her the slippers off of her feet when Rusin complained about her high heels (apparently guests get slippers at the door). Adele is truly a queen after our own feet hearts.

An insider also told People that Adele seemed to be having a great time at the party, dancing and "chatting with Nicole Richie."

The singer truly has been living it up recently. She was spotted on vacation in Anguilla earlier this year with Harry Styles (casual) wearing a perfectly beachy Reformation dress. And last summer she shared pictures from an enviable mountain vacation that seemed to include private yachts. The singer even threw her own star-studded party over the holidays, complete with an (un)festive Grinch.

But don't fret fans: It seems Adele's vacations and parties are all simply ways for the singer to relax in between recording her next album. In March she was photographed heading to a recording studio.

Perhaps it will even feature some collabs with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jay Z. . .

