Adele Shut Down Beyoncé and Jay Z's Oscars After-Party in a Skintight Leopard Print Dress

Did we mention it was also bedazzled?

image
Lester CohenGetty Images

Anyone who's anyone (AKA not me) knows the hottest ticket on Oscars' night isn't the Academy Awards, but Beyoncé and Jay Z's exclusive after party. This year, the star-studded and highly-private fête at Chateau Marmont included the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron, Timothee Chalamet, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, and Adele — who single-handedly shut down the party in a leopard-print look.

Due to a strict social media ban at the "gold party," there aren't many pics available of Adele's fabulous outfit mingling amongst Bey and Jay. But Polish TV host and personality Kinga Rusin was able to sneak one pic with the Grammy-winning singer, giving fans a look at Adele's skintight, bedazzled, long sleeve dress. (Looking for dupes on Rent the Runway as we speak.)

Rusin also offered some details on what went down at the party — Charlize Theron offered her pizza! Beyoncé wore blue! — including how Adele offered her the slippers off of her feet when Rusin complained about her high heels (apparently guests get slippers at the door). Adele is truly a queen after our own feet hearts.

View this post on Instagram

Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie ‪Beyoncé‬ i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o... butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), a ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku... Tylko ok. 200 osób, na małej,  klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, z zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu ... kapcie (nie weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, nie poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa...😉 Rozmowa z Adele była przepustką do miłej konwersacji z ‪Rihanną‬. A później już było totalne szaleństwo! ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie układu tanecznego (bezskutecznie bo skomplikowany, ale za to było śmiesznie), ‪Beyoncé‬ patrząc na mój brokatowy, świecący garnitur stwierdziła ze śmiechem że ją przyćmiłam (miała na sobie ciemnogranatową, welurową suknię), z Leo DiCaprio tańczyłam przez chwile za rękę (taka była konwencja, a ja stałam obok), otoczony wianuszkiem dziewczyn Bradley Cooper posyłał mi uśmiechy, ale chyba dlatego że jego też rozśmieszył mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. ‪Kanye West‬ i ‪Travis Scott‬ wzięli udział w radosnym jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Diddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jego synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy z ciekawości zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (do jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey był reżyser Jo Jo Rabbit - Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jego filmie, który uwielbiam. Zapomniałam o paru osobach: Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Reese Whiterspoon‪,‬ Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee... Ot, takie zwykłe przyjęcie 😉. Do hotelu wróciłam ‪o 7:00‬...

A post shared by Kinga Rusin- Official Profile (@kingarusin) on

An insider also told People that Adele seemed to be having a great time at the party, dancing and "chatting with Nicole Richie."

The singer truly has been living it up recently. She was spotted on vacation in Anguilla earlier this year with Harry Styles (casual) wearing a perfectly beachy Reformation dress. And last summer she shared pictures from an enviable mountain vacation that seemed to include private yachts. The singer even threw her own star-studded party over the holidays, complete with an (un)festive Grinch.

But don't fret fans: It seems Adele's vacations and parties are all simply ways for the singer to relax in between recording her next album. In March she was photographed heading to a recording studio.

Perhaps it will even feature some collabs with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jay Z. . .

