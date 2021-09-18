Most kids go through the same general phases of intense fascination—there’s usually the train phase, the unicorn phase, the construction equipment phase, and so on. And, according to Town and Country , just because your parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t mean you’re not going to hit the same kid milestones. On a visit to Royal Air Force Base Brize Norton this week, Kate Middleton told Sgt. Mark Curtis that her Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte just can’t get enough of airplanes.

The Duchess of Cambridge was at the RAF base to speak with members of the Royal Air Force and others who aided in the air evacuation of 15,000 civilians from Afghanistan after the Taliban retook control of the country last month. It’s an effort that’s being hailed as one of the largest British humanitarian aid operations in 70 years.

Speaking to T&C, Sgt. Curtis said of his conversation with the Duchess, “She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft.” He continued, saying of the visit, “We’re serving our queen, our country, the royal family. And obviously to have that level of the boss coming along [and] patting you on your back for the hard work was amazing."

Kate visiting with Royal Air Force members on September 15, 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And Wing Commander Calvin Bailey, who also met with Duchess Kate, added, “She's so engaging and she's so lovely...She wanted to show that she had knowledge and understanding of the planes."

No word on how the kids’ interest in planes will manifest, but who knows? Maybe Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis will take after their father and uncle and even learn how to fly aircraft one day.

