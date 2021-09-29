Today's Top Stories
1
The Biggest Trends From the Spring/Summer Runways
2
Where Did All My Work Friends Go?
3
Talk Race & Friendship With 'We Are Not Like Them'
4
Larissa Thomson Shops Her Closet
5
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out in NYC

Jennifer Aniston Says "I Think It's Time" for a New Romance

She's loved being single, though.

By Iris Goldsztajn
westwood, ca february 16 actress jennifer aniston arrives at the premiere of universal pictures wanderlust held at mann village theatre on february 16, 2012 in westwood, california photo by jason merrittgetty images
Jason Merritt/TERMGetty Images

Jennifer Aniston is ready to mingle. The actress and entrepreneur appeared on SiriusXM's "Lunch With Bruce" to update host Bruce Bozzi on various developments in her life, including her new hair care line.

During the interview, Bozzi asked about Aniston's love life. "No one of importance has hit my radar yet, but I think it's time," she said. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

Even though she's ready to invite love in, Aniston really enjoyed being single for a while. "I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," she continued. "I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time." Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux until 2017, and Brad Pitt until 2005.

"Why, you have someone you wanna set me up with?" she then asked Bozzi. He answered, "I'm sure gonna get a plethora of phone calls, and I might even start a new chapter myself if you're interested."

Aniston didn't miss a beat to request the following: "No Tinders and no Rayas please. I'm an old school girl."

The two then went on to discuss how dating apps have changed the world of romance—for the worse, in their opinion. "People don't come up to people anymore, people don't do that," Aniston said. "It's weird."

If the rest of us mortals can't find a significant other anywhere but on your Tinders and your Rayas (I know I'm flattering myself, but please let me have this one), I'm fairly certain that Aniston will do just fine without the apps.

However, any suitor of hers will have to meet a few criteria: First, they should NOT be David Schwimmer. And second, they should have a medium amount of chest hair. When asked about this on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, Aniston said, "Not a lot, meaning not too much, and not too... not nothing. A sprinkling." So there you have it.

Related Stories
We Failed Jennifer Aniston
Cover Star Jennifer Aniston Is at a Crossroads
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Travis Wants to Laugh With Kourtney Forever
Chrissy Teigen Honored the "Son We Almost Had"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gordon Ramsay Called Princess Diana "Gracious"
Will and Kate Attend the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere
Meghan Markle Might Not Ever Go Back to the UK
Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Dating?
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids
Meghan Markle's Handbag Was a Nod to Diana
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out in NYC
Lady Gaga Stunned in an Old Hollywood Look