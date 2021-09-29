Jennifer Aniston Says "I Think It's Time" for a New Romance

Jennifer Aniston is ready to mingle. The actress and entrepreneur appeared on SiriusXM's "Lunch With Bruce" to update host Bruce Bozzi on various developments in her life, including her new hair care line.

During the interview, Bozzi asked about Aniston's love life. "No one of importance has hit my radar yet, but I think it's time," she said. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

Even though she's ready to invite love in, Aniston really enjoyed being single for a while. "I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," she continued. "I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time." Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux until 2017, and Brad Pitt until 2005.

"Why, you have someone you wanna set me up with?" she then asked Bozzi. He answered, "I'm sure gonna get a plethora of phone calls, and I might even start a new chapter myself if you're interested."

Aniston didn't miss a beat to request the following: "No Tinders and no Rayas please. I'm an old school girl."

The two then went on to discuss how dating apps have changed the world of romance—for the worse, in their opinion. "People don't come up to people anymore, people don't do that," Aniston said. "It's weird."

If the rest of us mortals can't find a significant other anywhere but on your Tinders and your Rayas (I know I'm flattering myself, but please let me have this one), I'm fairly certain that Aniston will do just fine without the apps.

However, any suitor of hers will have to meet a few criteria: First, they should NOT be David Schwimmer. And second, they should have a medium amount of chest hair. When asked about this on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, Aniston said, "Not a lot, meaning not too much, and not too... not nothing. A sprinkling." So there you have it.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

