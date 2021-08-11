David Schwimmer Says He's NOT Dating Jennifer Aniston

It seems like just yesterday that a renewed sense of hope swept through the internet (because it was in fact yesterday, at time of writing): Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were maybe dating, as a source boldly claimed in Closer magazine. But all of our wildest dreams for the real-life Ross and Rachel came crashing down when Schwimmer flatly denied the allegations. Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, a rep for the actor said there was "no truth" to Closer's claims.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there," the anonymous source had previously told Closer. "They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The source continued, “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

This painted a beautiful picture of the Friends costars' supposed romance, but it unfortunately was too good to be true, in the end.

Some fans had pinned their hopes on the actors getting together after the Friends reunion that aired on HBO Max in May. During the show, Schwimmer had admitted that he and Aniston actually liked each other at various points during filming, but that nothing had ever come of it.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” the actor said. "At some point we were both crushing hard on each other—but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary—we respected that."

Meanwhile, Aniston—who has yet to comment on the rumors—delivered a swift lesson in "how to stay friends with your ex 101," wishing Justin Theroux a happy birthday via Instagram stories. I'll take what I can get, I guess.

