Amy Schumer took to Instagram yesterday to post a cute photo of her and bestie Jennifer Lawrence, who showed off her pregnancy bump for the first time since the announcement in September that she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Schumer and Lawrence attended the Women’s March, one of hundreds of rallies that took place around the country to protest the restrictive Texas abortion laws and show support for reproductive rights.

Naturally they also brought signs—Lawrence’s was handmade and read, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies,” while Schumer’s poster said “Abortion is Essential”—and, even more naturally, of course Schumer’s caption on the pic is hilarious:





“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here,” Schumer wrote, referring to her recent surgery to remove her appendix and uterus in order to address complications related to endometriosis. Schumer announced that she’d had the procedure in September, after years of painful symptoms related to the condition. “I[‘m] feeling stronger and thrilled about life,” she posted to Instagram at the time. She also took the opportunity to talk about the mismatch in funding between women’s health research and men’s, “THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO DICKMERGENCIES.”

It’s great to see Schumer and Lawrence are still friends after all this time—and even better to see that they’re continuing to use their platform for good.

