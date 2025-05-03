Jennifer Lawrence Pairs a Semi-Sheer LBD With Her Rare The Row Lady Bag
This bag is a $33,000 flex.
You know it's a special occasion when Jennifer Lawrence breaks out her burgundy alligator skin Lady Bag from The Row—which means we'll be mentally filing the exclusive Met Gala weekend fashion event the actress attended on Friday night in New York City under "special occasions."
Lawrence carried the highly-coveted bag when she attended an exclusive fashion event at the house of Lauren Santo Domingo, now owned by Ralph Lauren, in NYC on May 2 and it's really no wonder the top-handle style bag—which is valued at upwards of $30,000, per Vogue—served as a kind of centerpiece of her overall look.
The 34-year-old actress paired the flex bag (which is currently very sold out, everywhere and in every color—making the fact that J-Law was also spotted carrying the black version of it back in December even more impressive) with an outfit that was a head-to-toe ode to The Row, including the brand's Irene Silk Slip Skirt and Claudette Leather Flats, both in hard-to-find black.
While the look leaned heavily on J-Law's well-established love for The Row and reminded us how prominently the brand features in her personal closet, the actress also ventured into new style territory with the outfit, opting to pair her The Row slip skirt with a top with a semi-sheer panel in the middle, which is a new look for the mother of two, who welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney this spring.
"She loves being a mom," a source close to the actress told People when news of her second pregnancy broke last fall. "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Jennifer Lawrence's Toe Ring Sandals Are the Foot Flaunting Trend of Summer 2025
