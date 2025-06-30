No guest at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding extravaganza was going to commute to Venice in standard airport attire. The billionaire nuptials came with an over-the-top dress code relegating Adidas Sambas or Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s to the bottom of the packing list—even for the journey to Italy. Still, the take on the jelly sandal trend Kendall Jenner wore to depart the city of canals took me (pleasantly) by surprise.

The model changed out of her vintage Mugler gown into a white tank top—a celebrity summer staple—and black capri pants on her way to Marco Polo International Airport on June 29. The similarity to her usual airport outfits ends there. Rather than opting for a pair of closed-toe travel flats or even a Louis Vuitton sneakerina, Jenner instead picked The Row's Mara jelly sandal in translucent PVC.

Kendall Jenner departed from Venice's Marco Polo Airport in a pair of jelly sandals by The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Mara Pvc Net Flat in Clear $890 at thecoolhour.com

Few of the articles I write about Kendall Jenner's closet go by without The Row coming up. But these flats were a curveball as far as Jenner's concerned. First, because she's more likely to wear the label's leather ballerinas or thick-soled flip-flops—two neutral black designs that pair with her equally understated travel wardrobe. Second, because an entirely open-foot silhouette is an unusual choice for the hustle and bustle of an airport. Then again, The Row's Mara sandals were responsible for putting '90s-inspired jellies back on the shoe trend map in early 2024: If any shoe was going to make it through security, it would be the definitive It-shoe of the past year.

The model otherwise followed the celebrity airport outfit script with luggage fit for the pages of a glossy travel magazine. She carried The Row's Margaux leather tote bag—a style she's lugged from Los Angeles to New York City and back—while a member of her team assisted with her Goyard hat box and Gucci beauty case.

Kendall Jenner otherwise stuck to her usual basics, including a halter tank top and her Margaux bag by The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are jelly sandal trend detractors who say open toes don't belong in busy areas, let alone at the airport. I say, Kendall Jenner might have convinced me to give them a try on my next vacation—and not just when I reach my destination. In fact, I found four similar versions I'm ready to order now and wear for the rest of summer.

Shop the Kendall Jenner-Approved Jelly Sandal Trend

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats $125 at Bergdorf Goodman Every editor I know who wears the jelly sandal trend says this is their gateway pair. It has the structure of a ballet flat but a slightly more firm sole—ideal for long days spent on their feet in the city. Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule $198 at Nordstrom I've seen hybrid shoes that combine Mary Janes and mules, like Sydney Sweeney's Bottega Veneta pair on her way home from the same Venice wedding. But a hybrid fusing those two styles and the pedicure-baring PVC of a jelly flat? That's an innovation only Tory Burch could dream up. This pair is a serious contender for my next summer investment shoe, either in clear or a bright cherry red. Steve Madden Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flat $49.95 at Nordstrom Maybe you'd rather save up for Kendall Jenner's flight to Venice than her exact travel shoes. Fair! There are plenty of under-$50 renditions of the same crystal-clear jelly sandals to test instead, like this flat version by Steve Madden. Jeffrey Campbell Sea Glass Jelly Mule $54.95 at Nordstrom Last but not least, the most beach-appropriate jelly sandal I could track down. The easy slip-on, slip-off silhouette makes commuting to and from your towel—and washing off any extra sand before heading home—a total breeze.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors