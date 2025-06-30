Kendall Jenner Departs Venice in the Last Sandal Trend I Expect to See at the Airport

Her jelly sandals convinced me to leave my sneakers behind.

Kendall Jenner wearing a white tank top with jelly sandals in Venice
No guest at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding extravaganza was going to commute to Venice in standard airport attire. The billionaire nuptials came with an over-the-top dress code relegating Adidas Sambas or Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s to the bottom of the packing list—even for the journey to Italy. Still, the take on the jelly sandal trend Kendall Jenner wore to depart the city of canals took me (pleasantly) by surprise.

The model changed out of her vintage Mugler gown into a white tank top—a celebrity summer staple—and black capri pants on her way to Marco Polo International Airport on June 29. The similarity to her usual airport outfits ends there. Rather than opting for a pair of closed-toe travel flats or even a Louis Vuitton sneakerina, Jenner instead picked The Row's Mara jelly sandal in translucent PVC.

Kendall Jenner leaves Venice in a pair of black capris and mesh flats

Kendall Jenner departed from Venice's Marco Polo Airport in a pair of jelly sandals by The Row.

The Row Mara Pvc Net Flat in Clear
The Row
Mara Pvc Net Flat in Clear

Few of the articles I write about Kendall Jenner's closet go by without The Row coming up. But these flats were a curveball as far as Jenner's concerned. First, because she's more likely to wear the label's leather ballerinas or thick-soled flip-flops—two neutral black designs that pair with her equally understated travel wardrobe. Second, because an entirely open-foot silhouette is an unusual choice for the hustle and bustle of an airport. Then again, The Row's Mara sandals were responsible for putting '90s-inspired jellies back on the shoe trend map in early 2024: If any shoe was going to make it through security, it would be the definitive It-shoe of the past year.

The model otherwise followed the celebrity airport outfit script with luggage fit for the pages of a glossy travel magazine. She carried The Row's Margaux leather tote bag—a style she's lugged from Los Angeles to New York City and back—while a member of her team assisted with her Goyard hat box and Gucci beauty case.

Kendall Jenner wears a simple vest top and vintage Mugler during the Bezos-Sanchez Venice wedding weekend

Kendall Jenner otherwise stuck to her usual basics, including a halter tank top and her Margaux bag by The Row.

Adanola, Ultimate Halter Neck Top - White
Adanola
Ultimate Halter Neck Top

Bette Super Slim Capri Pants
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capri Pants

There are jelly sandal trend detractors who say open toes don't belong in busy areas, let alone at the airport. I say, Kendall Jenner might have convinced me to give them a try on my next vacation—and not just when I reach my destination. In fact, I found four similar versions I'm ready to order now and wear for the rest of summer.

Shop the Kendall Jenner-Approved Jelly Sandal Trend

Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro Transparent Jelly Ballerina Flats

Every editor I know who wears the jelly sandal trend says this is their gateway pair. It has the structure of a ballet flat but a slightly more firm sole—ideal for long days spent on their feet in the city.

Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Mule

I've seen hybrid shoes that combine Mary Janes and mules, like Sydney Sweeney's Bottega Veneta pair on her way home from the same Venice wedding. But a hybrid fusing those two styles and the pedicure-baring PVC of a jelly flat? That's an innovation only Tory Burch could dream up. This pair is a serious contender for my next summer investment shoe, either in clear or a bright cherry red.

Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flat
Steve Madden
Gyzmo Perforated Jelly Flat

Maybe you'd rather save up for Kendall Jenner's flight to Venice than her exact travel shoes. Fair! There are plenty of under-$50 renditions of the same crystal-clear jelly sandals to test instead, like this flat version by Steve Madden.

Sea Glass Jelly Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Sea Glass Jelly Mule

Last but not least, the most beach-appropriate jelly sandal I could track down. The easy slip-on, slip-off silhouette makes commuting to and from your towel—and washing off any extra sand before heading home—a total breeze.

