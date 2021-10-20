Adele Included a Voicemail She Left While Having an Anxiety Attack in One of Her New Songs

Adele may be a discreet celebrity, but when she speaks out about something, she doesn't half do it. Appearing on Australian radio show Carrie & Tommy, the singer explained that she had an anxiety attack amid her divorce from Simon Konecki, and that this scary experience has been immortalized for the world to hear: in one of the songs off her upcoming album, 30.

"It's in the song about my son, it's at the end, in the outro," she said (via the Daily Mail). "I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn't bloody answer. It shines some light on... I'm talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed I can stop putting on that brave face."

Creating 30 helped Adele make sense of everything that was going on, and she even went as far as to say she's "never felt more peaceful" in her official Instagram announcement for the album.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started nearly 3 years ago," she wrote. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

