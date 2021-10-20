Today's Top Stories
1
Tati Gabrielle Is Incredible in 'You'
2
The Brow Growth Serums That Really Work
3
The Best Pairs of Flared Jeans to Invest In
4
Chloé Just Became B Corp Certified
5
Thrilling New True Crime Documentaries

Adele Included a Voicemail She Left While Having an Anxiety Attack in One of Her New Songs

This is so brave.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england february 24 editorial use only adele attends the brit awards 2016 at the o2 arena on february 24, 2016 in london, england photo by mike marslandwireimage
Mike MarslandGetty Images

Adele may be a discreet celebrity, but when she speaks out about something, she doesn't half do it. Appearing on Australian radio show Carrie & Tommy, the singer explained that she had an anxiety attack amid her divorce from Simon Konecki, and that this scary experience has been immortalized for the world to hear: in one of the songs off her upcoming album, 30.

"It's in the song about my son, it's at the end, in the outro," she said (via the Daily Mail). "I was really frightened. I was having an anxiety attack and I called my best friend to try to talk to her to calm me down but she didn't bloody answer. It shines some light on... I'm talking about my son in the rest of the song, and once I put him to bed I can stop putting on that brave face."

Creating 30 helped Adele make sense of everything that was going on, and she even went as far as to say she's "never felt more peaceful" in her official Instagram announcement for the album.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started nearly 3 years ago," she wrote. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Related Stories
Adele & Rich Paul Stepped Out for a Romantic Date
Adele Stuns in Rare Birthday Photo Dump
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Alicia Silverstone Got Banned From a Dating App
The Queen Just "Reluctantly" Canceled a Trip
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez Just Debuted a Sleek Bob
Zendaya Looked Incredible at the 'Dune' Premiere
Kate Middleton Is Helping Tackle Addiction
The Queen Was Advised to Stop Drinking for Now
Scott Disick Is "Not Happy" for Kourt and Travis
Emma Watson Stunned at the Earthshot Prize
Kate "Didn't Have Much Energy to Bond" With Meghan
Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds Again