Kate Middleton and Prince William Enjoyed "Special Time With the Queen" at Balmoral

They do this every year.

By Iris Goldsztajn
topshot britains catherine, duchess of cambridge r shows britains queen elizabeth ii l and britains prince william, duke of cambridge, around the back to nature garden garden, that she designed along with andree davies and adam white, during their visit to the 2019 rhs chelsea flower show in london on may 20, 2019 the chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the royal hospital chelsea photo by geoff pugh pool afp photo credit should read geoff pughafp via getty images
GEOFF PUGHGetty Images

The royals' lives are super busy, but that doesn't mean they don't have time for family. Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis just spent a week reconnecting with relatives in Scotland—including honoring their annual tradition of spending the August Bank Holiday weekend at Balmoral, the Queen's favorite Scottish residence.

"William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen," a source told royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair. "They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy."

balmoral, united kingdom august 12 prince william with his black labrador dog wigeon at balmoral castle estate photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

A second source, this one a family friend, added that this last long weekend of the year has become an annual fixture for the royals. "It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited," the unnamed source said. "In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Majesty enjoys it immensely."

While I don't imagine the Queen gets involved in too many pillow fights, it's so sweet that the little ones get to spend time with their great-grandma—especially now that she now longer has Prince Philip by her side.

During their stay in Scotland, the Cambridges reportedly enjoyed time with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles as well.

The Duke and Duchess are also reportedly looking for a more permanent change of scenery, and are said to be considering moving from London to Windsor.

