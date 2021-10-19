The Queen Has Been Advised to "Give Up Her Evening Drink" Ahead of Next Year's Jubilee

Martini? More like marti-no.

The Queen
(Image credit: Tim Graham / Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn

By

Many of the best things in life are bad for us in excess, but royal advisers are now going after what sounds like Queen Elizabeth's fairly moderate drinking habits.

The thing is, Her Majesty, 95, needs to be in tip-top ahead of June 2022, when she will celebrate her 70 (!!) years of reign during the Platinum Jubilee. As such, the Queen's doctors have expressed to her that regularly drinking alcohol might not be the best idea for the time being.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend tells Vanity Fair. "It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."

Bringing the point home, a second source adds, "The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible." Sounds like HM won't have much use for her secret booze tunnels in the months to come. Perhaps I can make a booking if they're going to be going empty?

While the Queen will have to do without her nightly dry martini, sweet wine or champagne, she will still be able to have a drink for special occasions. To celebrate her right to the occasional indulgence, here are a bunch of photos of her enjoying a little boozy moment. Cheers!

The Queen

(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)

The Queen

(Image credit: Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

The Queen

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein / Getty Images)

The Queen

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images)
Related Stories

The Queen Loves the James Bond Films

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Loves the James Bond Films

Kate Middleton Borrows The Queen's Fashion Trick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Borrows The Queen's Fashion Trick

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.