Today's Top Stories
1
Marina Cortbawi Created Clothes for Freedom
2
'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Has Died at 59
3
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the ERA
4
Why I'm Loving Longchamp's Greenest Travel Bag
5
Madi Prewett Shares Her Favorite Self-Care Books

Anna Kendrick Looked Pretty in Pink at the Premiere for 'Love Life' Season 2

I'm obsessed.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick attends the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images

Pink for love? It might be cliché, but I'm here for it a hundred times over—and so is Anna Kendrick.

The actress attended the Love Life season 2 premiere in Tribeca, New York City, looking positively radiant in a pink satin number by Lanvin (per the Daily Mail). The strapless mini-dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a giant bow in the back that doubled as a train. She also wore black suede heeled sandals with blingy embellishments by Alexandre Birman.

new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick attends the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images
new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick attends the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images

Arriving at the event, Kendrick covered up with a navy oversized coat and a black face mask.

new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick at the premiere of the second season of love life on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick at the premiere of the second season of love life on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

She wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with X-shaped earrings.

new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick attends the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images

True to form, the actress spent lots of time on the red carpet looking super friendly and laughing with the show's cast and crew.

new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick l and janet hubert attend the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images
new york, new york october 24 anna kendrick and paul feig attend the ttribeca fall preview love life season two premiere at dga theater on october 24, 2021 in new york city photo by rob kimgetty images
Rob KimGetty Images

The brilliant season 1 of Love Life followed Kendrick's character Darby Carter through her trials and tribulations in love over the years, giving us a real and raw portrayal of relationships with all the messiness they often entail. Season 2 will decenter Darby and focus instead on William Jackson Harper's character Marcus Watkins, according to Deadline.

Posting a trailer for the show on Instagram, Kendrick wrote, "LOVE LIFE S2 ... Now that I’m not the lead character anymore, I’m allowed to just say how much I LOVE this show."

The new season will air on HBO Max on Oct. 28, and I just can't wait.

Related Stories
The Most Exciting New TV Shows in 2021
Highest-Earning Movie and TV Roles of All Time
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Might Split Up: Source
The Sussexes Worried Archie Would Attract Mockery
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Diana Would Be "Thrilled" for Harry and Meghan
'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Has Died at 59
Prince William Mentioned Harry By Name, Finally
Republicans Want Meghan Markle Stripped of Title
Princess Diana Would Be "Horrified" By Portrayals
The Cambridges Head Out on Vacation
Spice Girls Reunion Tour Might Feature Posh Spice
Prince Charles' Revealing Joke About the Throne