Anna Kendrick Looked Pretty in Pink at the Premiere for 'Love Life' Season 2

Pink for love? It might be cliché, but I'm here for it a hundred times over—and so is Anna Kendrick.

The actress attended the Love Life season 2 premiere in Tribeca, New York City, looking positively radiant in a pink satin number by Lanvin (per the Daily Mail). The strapless mini-dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a giant bow in the back that doubled as a train. She also wore black suede heeled sandals with blingy embellishments by Alexandre Birman.

Arriving at the event, Kendrick covered up with a navy oversized coat and a black face mask.

She wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with X-shaped earrings.

True to form, the actress spent lots of time on the red carpet looking super friendly and laughing with the show's cast and crew.

The brilliant season 1 of Love Life followed Kendrick's character Darby Carter through her trials and tribulations in love over the years, giving us a real and raw portrayal of relationships with all the messiness they often entail. Season 2 will decenter Darby and focus instead on William Jackson Harper's character Marcus Watkins, according to Deadline.

Posting a trailer for the show on Instagram, Kendrick wrote, "LOVE LIFE S2 ... Now that I’m not the lead character anymore, I’m allowed to just say how much I LOVE this show."

The new season will air on HBO Max on Oct. 28, and I just can't wait.

