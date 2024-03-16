Actress Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Married Life

Abigail Breslin is pulling back the curtain on married life with her new husband, Ira Kunyansky.

In an exclusive interview with People while attending the Clarins’ Multi-active product launch party in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, the Little Miss Sunshine star dished on #wifelife.

“I get to hang out with my best friend all the time, which is really fun,” Breslin told the publication at the time. “I hate that he takes the blankets and doesn't keep his sink clean enough, that's my biggest issue, but my best thing is that he is my best friend and I love going to hang out with him for the rest of my life."

Breslin and Kunyanksy started dating in 2017 before getting engaged on a beach in Malibu, California, in February 2022. The couple officially tied the knot on Jan 28, 2023.

In the same exclusive interview with People, Breslin also revealed that she and her new hubby are "big gamers," adding that one of their favorite pastimes is "going to arcades together."

"We also are very obsessed with Dateline and 2020. So we love watching any murder mystery things together,” she continued. “There's this YouTube channel called the ‘Impossible Channel’ and we watch all of the creepy videos online.

"Most people get creeped out, but we fall asleep through that," Breslin added. “So it's like we're creepy together. We're just creepy people."

Breslin and Kunyansky made their red carpet in February, 2023, while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A month prior, the My Sister's Keeper star shared a photo on Instagram of the couple dancing at their wedding reception.



“01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend,” Breslin captioned the post at the time. “❤️all u need is love❤️."

And in honor of the pair's first wedding anniversary, in January Kunyansky made an Instagram post dedicated to his wife. "Happy 1 year wedding anniversary my beautiful angel @abbienormal9 LOVE YOU ❤️🏆❤️," he captioned the post, which featured photos of the newlyweds.