Adam Brody, Mr. Leighton Meester, Says the Secret to a Lasting Marriage is to "Pick Someone Good"
Aaaawww!
Adam Brody has revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with Leighton Meester, and his words will warm your ice-cold heart.
"Oh, pick someone good," Brody said when asked on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to 'em."
The actor then doubled down on his statement.
"If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base," he said. "Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility, and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base."
Adam Brody speaks to Hoda and Jenna about @Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” and working with Kristen Bell. He also opens up about being married to Leighton Meester and their parenting style. pic.twitter.com/sUYMjLtZcaSeptember 24, 2024
Brody and Meester have been married since 2014, and share a daughter, 9, and a son, 4.
The hosts asked him what his parenting style is like, and he answered, "Very honest. We have some very truthful conversations, for better or worse. But I think, other than that, I wouldn't say overly strict—but you know there is a helicopter—I keep 'em safe. Not overly strict, but like, I see the sharp edges, literally, and their heads aren't gonna, you know. Wanna keep those heads pristine."
The actor was on the show to promote his new TV series, Nobody Wants This, on which he costars with Kristen Bell. He discussed his on-screen chemistry with Bell while speaking to Kotb and Bush Hager—and perhaps part of it comes from all the things they have in common.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Not only did Bell also star on a cult teen drama (Veronica Mars to Brody's The O.C.), but she also famously strives to be incredibly honest with the children she shares with Dax Shepard. For example, in 2023 the actress revealed that she talks to her kids about drugs and sex so that they have all the information they need as they navigate their lives going forward.
As for Nobody Wants This, it airs Thursday on Netflix.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Lila Moss Looks Just Like Her Mom Kate in a Sheer Lace Dress
Naked dresses run in the family.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Chappell Roan Clarifies Her Divisive Election Comments: "No, I Will Not Be Voting for Trump"
The singer has declined to endorse a candidate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Wears Brat Green the Rich Mom Way
No key necklaces or fishnet tights here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kristen Bell Explained Why Her Kids Sometimes Drink Non-Alcoholic Beers
It checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell Was in a Cult When They First Met
Apparently, her unbridled happiness was just too much for him.
By Mehera Bonner Published