Adam Brody, Mr. Leighton Meester, Says the Secret to a Lasting Marriage is to "Pick Someone Good"

Adam Brody has revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with Leighton Meester, and his words will warm your ice-cold heart.

"Oh, pick someone good," Brody said when asked on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to 'em."

The actor then doubled down on his statement.

"If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base," he said. "Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility, and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base."

Adam Brody speaks to Hoda and Jenna about @Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” and working with Kristen Bell. He also opens up about being married to Leighton Meester and their parenting style. pic.twitter.com/sUYMjLtZcaSeptember 24, 2024

Brody and Meester have been married since 2014, and share a daughter, 9, and a son, 4.

The hosts asked him what his parenting style is like, and he answered, "Very honest. We have some very truthful conversations, for better or worse. But I think, other than that, I wouldn't say overly strict—but you know there is a helicopter—I keep 'em safe. Not overly strict, but like, I see the sharp edges, literally, and their heads aren't gonna, you know. Wanna keep those heads pristine."

The actor was on the show to promote his new TV series, Nobody Wants This, on which he costars with Kristen Bell. He discussed his on-screen chemistry with Bell while speaking to Kotb and Bush Hager—and perhaps part of it comes from all the things they have in common.

Not only did Bell also star on a cult teen drama (Veronica Mars to Brody's The O.C.), but she also famously strives to be incredibly honest with the children she shares with Dax Shepard. For example, in 2023 the actress revealed that she talks to her kids about drugs and sex so that they have all the information they need as they navigate their lives going forward.

As for Nobody Wants This, it airs Thursday on Netflix.