Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Just Did the Cutest Couples Interview

We all love getting a sneak peek into the private lives of our favorite couples, don't we? Especially a duo as quintessential as Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, otherwise known as their real-life counterparts, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.
The notoriously private married pair gave us a tiny Christmas miracle this year by interviewing each other for Interview Magazine in support of her new holiday movie EXmas, and giving us a charming look into their relationship dynamic. And though we're not into parasocial relationships, it's clear that these two are kinda-sorta couples goals, if you're into that sort of thing.
I mean, just look how sweet some of these excerpts are:
MEESTER: You don’t have to ask these questions, by the way.
BRODY: Yeah, but I want to.
MEESTER: Just so you know, she said, "Talk about whatever you guys want."
BRODY: Great.
Although, we are sort of shocked that a self-professed holiday romcom lover like Meester has never seen Love Actually or The Holiday (!!!):
MEESTER: But I like romantic comedies. I haven’t seen many romantic comedy Christmas movies, but I know they exist.
BRODY: The Holiday?
MEESTER: Never.
BRODY: Love, Actually?
MEESTER: I’ve never seen that either.
BRODY: As someone who professes to love romantic comedies—
MEESTER: I know.
And we'd be remiss to not show you how cute and flirtatious they are without even trying:
MEESTER: You’re so business.
BRODY: Me? I’m listening and I’m also looking at my questions. Would you like this to get more personal? It can.
MEESTER: No. [Laughs] This is one of the more funny things that I think we’ve ever done together. Only because of the presence of the recording device and how much we yearn to have a full conversation without interruption. It’s just hilarious that we can do this and try to cut through all the flirtation.
BRODY: Mhmm. What’s your favorite dessert?
MEESTER: Peach cobbler. A la mode.
BRODY: That’s crazy. That’s mine, too.
MEESTER: Yeah. Therefore, we were meant to be.
Meester even has some thoughtful, un-canned thoughts on motherhood in Hollywood, and how it has or hasn't changed her and her career:
BRODY: Next question. How has motherhood changed your career?
MEESTER: Boy, oh boy. Buckle up. There’s probably a nice canned answer for this.
BRODY: We don’t do canned here. I want your hot take.
MEESTER: [Laughs] It’s inevitable that it’s changed it, and we’ve had these conversations endlessly. I wouldn’t change anything and I’m proud of the mom I am. But I also feel like I’m open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hypervigilance and neurosis [Laughs]. So all I can do is take it a day at a time. But when I’m with my kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I’m working, I miss them like crazy. It’s hard not to feel as a mom that you’re not doing enough and I think that’s always going to be reinforced by our society.
BRODY: Right.
MEESTER: But I think that the sweet, canned answer is, it gave me a lot of compassion, and this whole other level of appreciation for other people and a sensitivity that I don’t think I ever had before. Particularly, when it comes to children. It’s not like a regular job. You work for 3 months, nonstop, day and night, and then not at all for the rest of the time. [Laughs] It’s preferable.
They even talked about what it was like to work together, and—spoiler alert—it will make you say awwww:
BRODY: [Laughs] I’m sure we’re done—
MEESTER: No, we’re not done. Let’s give the people what they want.
BRODY: How’d you like being on set with me for River Wild? Was it more challenging or less challenging than you thought?
MEESTER: Less.
BRODY: Less?
MEESTER: Less. You are the person I want to work with all the time. You’re my best friend, and the best acting partner that I could ever hope for. It was very familiar, so I felt very safe and comfortable to be doing all those pretty intense scenes.
And the fact that they love cults, too? They're just like us! They're so relatable! A NXIVM household!
BRODY: No, it’s good. What’s your favorite cult?
MEESTER: Oh god. There’s so many good ones.
BRODY: Can I say it? I feel like we’re a NXIVM family.
MEESTER: Yeah, we are a NXIVM household.
Ugh, okay, fine: we're fully in the bag for these two crazy kids. Now where's my adorable Adam Brody/Leighton Meester relationship dynamic? Lemme check underneath my Christmas tree over here.
Alicia Lutes is a writer—all kinds—based in Los Angeles, who has written extensively on culture, entertainment, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, and more. Previously, she was Managing Editor at Nerdist, as well as creator/former host of the web series Fangirling. She has been known to perform comedy and is also her own grandpa, so biographies are incredibly hard for her.
