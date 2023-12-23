Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Just Did the Cutest Couples Interview

We all love getting a sneak peek into the private lives of our favorite couples, don't we? Especially a duo as quintessential as Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, otherwise known as their real-life counterparts, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

The notoriously private married pair gave us a tiny Christmas miracle this year by interviewing each other for Interview Magazine in support of her new holiday movie EXmas, and giving us a charming look into their relationship dynamic. And though we're not into parasocial relationships, it's clear that these two are kinda-sorta couples goals, if you're into that sort of thing.

I mean, just look how sweet some of these excerpts are:

MEESTER: You don’t have to ask these questions, by the way.

BRODY: Yeah, but I want to.

MEESTER: Just so you know, she said, "Talk about whatever you guys want."

BRODY: Great.

Although, we are sort of shocked that a self-professed holiday romcom lover like Meester has never seen Love Actually or The Holiday (!!!):

MEESTER: But I like romantic comedies. I haven’t seen many romantic comedy Christmas movies, but I know they exist.

BRODY: The Holiday?

MEESTER: Never.

BRODY: Love, Actually?

MEESTER: I’ve never seen that either.

BRODY: As someone who professes to love romantic comedies—

MEESTER: I know.

And we'd be remiss to not show you how cute and flirtatious they are without even trying:

MEESTER: You’re so business.

BRODY: Me? I’m listening and I’m also looking at my questions. Would you like this to get more personal? It can.

MEESTER: No. [Laughs] This is one of the more funny things that I think we’ve ever done together. Only because of the presence of the recording device and how much we yearn to have a full conversation without interruption. It’s just hilarious that we can do this and try to cut through all the flirtation.

BRODY: Mhmm. What’s your favorite dessert?

MEESTER: Peach cobbler. A la mode.

BRODY: That’s crazy. That’s mine, too.

MEESTER: Yeah. Therefore, we were meant to be.

Meester even has some thoughtful, un-canned thoughts on motherhood in Hollywood, and how it has or hasn't changed her and her career:

BRODY: Next question. How has motherhood changed your career?

MEESTER: Boy, oh boy. Buckle up. There’s probably a nice canned answer for this.

BRODY: We don’t do canned here. I want your hot take.

MEESTER: [Laughs] It’s inevitable that it’s changed it, and we’ve had these conversations endlessly. I wouldn’t change anything and I’m proud of the mom I am. But I also feel like I’m open to a lot of self-doubt and worry, and to more extreme hypervigilance and neurosis [Laughs]. So all I can do is take it a day at a time. But when I’m with my kids, our kids, I feel like all I can do is be present. Then when I’m working, I miss them like crazy. It’s hard not to feel as a mom that you’re not doing enough and I think that’s always going to be reinforced by our society.

BRODY: Right.

MEESTER: But I think that the sweet, canned answer is, it gave me a lot of compassion, and this whole other level of appreciation for other people and a sensitivity that I don’t think I ever had before. Particularly, when it comes to children. It’s not like a regular job. You work for 3 months, nonstop, day and night, and then not at all for the rest of the time. [Laughs] It’s preferable.

They even talked about what it was like to work together, and—spoiler alert—it will make you say awwww:

BRODY: [Laughs] I’m sure we’re done—

MEESTER: No, we’re not done. Let’s give the people what they want.

BRODY: How’d you like being on set with me for River Wild? Was it more challenging or less challenging than you thought?

MEESTER: Less.

BRODY: Less?

MEESTER: Less. You are the person I want to work with all the time. You’re my best friend, and the best acting partner that I could ever hope for. It was very familiar, so I felt very safe and comfortable to be doing all those pretty intense scenes.

And the fact that they love cults, too? They're just like us! They're so relatable! A NXIVM household!

BRODY: No, it’s good. What’s your favorite cult?

MEESTER: Oh god. There’s so many good ones.

BRODY: Can I say it? I feel like we’re a NXIVM family.

MEESTER: Yeah, we are a NXIVM household.

Ugh, okay, fine: we're fully in the bag for these two crazy kids. Now where's my adorable Adam Brody/Leighton Meester relationship dynamic? Lemme check underneath my Christmas tree over here.