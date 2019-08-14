image
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody Ran Into Each Other at the Airport

Seth and Summer forever!

By Emily Dixon
Sound the alarm, The O.C. fans: Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts, otherwise known as Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson, have reunited, and there is a 99.9% chance it's either raining inside my apartment or I am crying extremely abundant tears. Please, whoever's in charge, can it be 2004 again for, like, ten minutes? Can I be 11 and feeling every inch of drama in Newport Beach as if it's my own life? (And can someone do something about the decision to kill off Marissa, because I think we can all agree by now that that was a large mistake?)

Anyway, back to the point: Rachel Bilson bumped into Adam Brody at JFK Airport, and the hearts of millennials across the globe promptly stopped, palpitated, or completely exploded. And the best thing about it? They were flying to LAX — literally on their way to California. Which wasn't lost on Rachel, who posted a selfie with the caption, "Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome." Chant it with me, friends: O.C. reunion! O.C. reunion! O.C. REUNION!

There is, of course, a small snag: Last year, Rachel directly stated that while she'd be very much on board with an O.C. revival, there was a very slim chance of it ever happening, because most of the cast would be strictly opposed to the idea. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, "I mean, I would do it," continuing, "I’ll tell you about three people that wouldn’t do it — five people? Six people? Eight people, let’s be honest."

The resulting show, she joked, would have to be titled Summer Time in the O.C. (get it — Summer would be the only character.) You know what, Rachel? If it's all that's on offer, I'm not against it. Let's get to work!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

