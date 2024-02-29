Adam Sandler Tells His Aspiring Actress Daughters to Learn From Carey Mulligan

Adam Sandler is in total admiration of his Spaceman costar Carey Mulligan—so much so that he tells his daughters to learn from her acting.
"Our kids want to be actors. And we go, 'Well, watch Carey,'" Sandler told People as part of a press junket for Spaceman, their new Netflix sci-fi drama.
He continued, "I love Carey. Listen, it's stuff she does in a movie, there's no way I could do it. There's no way I could. I just watch her and I say, 'Well, that is just the next level of acting.'"
Speaking of filming the movie together, he added, "I was just trying to make sure I stayed out of the way for Carey. She's amazing. It's so real. It's so effortless."
Sandler shares daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with his wife of 20 years Jackie.
The SNL alum often casts his wife and daughters in some of his movie projects, presumably to support their acting aspirations (great dad alert).
Last August, the two girls starred in the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and they found themselves more so in the spotlight from that point on.
With that said, this was far from Sunny and Sadie's first foray into Hollywood. Both have appeared in the likes of The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, and Sandy Wexler. Sunny also plays the role of Anna in Spaceman, so was likely able to learn from Mulligan in a tangible way.
The Netflix synopsis for the film, which was released on Feb. 23, reads, "Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship."
