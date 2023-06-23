Adam Sandler Had the Sweetest Message for Wife Jackie on 20th Anniversary: "My Heart Has Been Yours Since the First Second"

Adam Sandler married his wife Jackie in 2003, and the two have only grown more in love with each other over the years.

As a token of his devotion, Adam posted a sweet photo of their Malibu wedding on Instagram, and captioned it, "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

Nope! Not crying today! Won't do it!!!

The couple's famous friends rallied to congratulate the lovebirds on their lasting love. Adam's Uncut Gems costar Julia Fox commented three red heart emojis, while his Just Go With It costar Nick Swardson wrote, "When you said 'I saba doo' everyone wept' congrats. Love you both. Jackie is amazing. You sometimes smell. Blessings."

Love an old-school comedy roast, TBH.

The Sandlers stay fairly private about their family life, so it's especially meaningful when we do get a glimpse into their love like we did here.

The two met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999, married in 2003, and soon welcomed two daughters: Sadie in 2006, and Sunny in 2008.

Adam has involved both of his daughters in many of his film projects over the years, and it was recently announced that the two girls would be starring in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah alongside both of their parents. The movie is set to be released this August on Netflix.