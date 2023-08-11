Watch Adam Sandler's Daughters Sunny and Sadie Shine in Trailer for 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At 17 and 14 respectively, Adam Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny are already superstars with several movie credits to their names.

But with You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, the Netflix movie in which they're costarring alongside their parents Adam and Jackie and which is due to be released on Aug. 25, Sadie and Sunny have found their biggest roles yet—and the newly released trailer shows both of them absolutely shining.

Sunny plays Stacy Friedman, a kid gearing up to celebrate her bat mitzvah, which she's determined will be the event of the year, and for which she envisions Dua Lipa as the musical act among other fairly out there requests.

But sadly for Stacy, a bitter argument with her best friend threatens to overshadow her bat mitzvah. The ensuing movie looks like a hilarious and very sweet romp reminiscent of all of our favorite teen movies of yore (AKA the early 2000s).

You can watch the super fun trailer below.

By the way, Sadie and Sunny are the perfect casting choice for this movie—and not just because of their nepo baby status as the daughters of one of comedy's biggest stars.

Both girls had really quite lavish bat mitzvahs themselves when they turned 12, so they were able to draw on real-life experience to bring color to their roles.

At Sadie's celebration, she didn't get Dua Lipa, but she DID get two fifths of Maroon 5, including Adam Levine himself. Among her guests were Dustin Hoffman, Conan O'Brien and Chris Rock. Normal things!

As for Sunny, she had a candy-themed bat mitzvah with guests including Adam's BFF Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and Peyton List. Again, just classic 12-year-old things.