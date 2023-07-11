Adele Is Not OK With Fans Throwing Objects at Her While She's on Stage

Adele is known for always speaking her mind, and she'll do it on stage, too.

During a recent date of her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas, the British superstar was busy shooting merch at her audience with a t-shirt gun when she started talking to them about the recent surge in fans throwing stuff at their faves on stage in a very odd gesture of appreciation—including hard objects and really weird stuff.

Noticing the trend, Adele made sure to warn her audience that this kind of behavior wouldn't ~fly~ with her.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment, and just throwing sh*t on stage? Have you seen that?" she asked her fans.

She then joked, "I f***ing dare you—I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f***ing kill you."

You may remember from the beginning of this article that Adele was in the middle of shooting t-shirts at her audience during this monologue, and the irony of this wasn't lost on her.

She said, "Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things to people! It's a total reverse. I've got to go back over and give my t-shirt gun back."

She concluded, "I've been seeing it—these people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekmJuly 4, 2023 See more

This comes after Ava Max was slapped on stage by a fan, and Bebe Rexha was hit by a fan's flying phone, resulting in her having to go to the hospital.

Kelsea Ballerini also recently left the stage after being hit by a fan's bracelet, and Pink had someone throw human ashes at her while she was performing in London.

Let's not, OK??? Sheesh.