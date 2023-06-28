Pink Had Someone’s Ashes Thrown at Her During a Performance in London

Some days, fans just really need to be stopped. Between cyberbullying their faves’ exes and cyberbullying their faves’ perceived rivals, their behavior can sometimes become a little alarming.

Pink—who has been famous for absolute ages and therefore is unlikely to be fazed by much of this over-the-top fan behavior—recently had an experience that even she was totally unprepared for.

During one of her concert dates for British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park, the star picked up an unidentified baggy that had been thrown at her on the stage while she was performing "Just Like a Pill" (a banger if there ever was one).

Examining the plastic bag up close, the star said, "Is this your mom?"

She added, "I don't know how to feel about this" (seriously, me neither), then delicately placed the little bag at the side of the stage, which was probably the best thing she could do under the circumstances.

The popstar then carried on singing her 2001 smash hit (it brings you back, doesn't it?).

The whole interaction was captured in a TikTok posted by user @cashewnutter.

Pink hasn't addressed the incident any further, and the rest of her two dates in Hyde Park seem to have gone down without a hitch.

She also addressed how happy she was to have Gwen Stefani as her opening act in a recent Instagram post.

She wrote, "@gwenstefani I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover

"I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Cute.