Adele Gave a Rare Performance at Her Best Friend's Wedding This Weekend

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images
  • This weekend—on Saturday night, to be exact—Adele stepped out in London for her best friend, Laura Dockrill's wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White at the Mason's Arms pub.
    • The Grammy-winner performed at the event and also officiated the intimate ceremony.
      • During the wedding, Adele also revealed that her next album will be coming out "in September."

        Adele is routinely the best, but the singer outdid herself this weekend in honor of her best friend, Laura Dockrill's wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White.

        The Grammy-winner, who hasn't performed a full concert in roughly three years, took to the stage during Dockrill's wedding to sing a few songs—oh and officiated the whole damn ceremony while she was at it.

        In Instagram videos from the big night, which took place at the Mason's Arms pub in London, Adele sang her own hit, "Rolling in the Deep," as well as hits like the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life." As if that weren't enough, Florence Welch (of Florence and the Machine) even joined in at one point.

        Adele wore a white, short sleeved top and floral skirt for the special day.

        View this post on Instagram

        True love @hugowhitenoise

        A post shared by LauraLeeDockrill (@lauraleedockrill) on

        Adele and Dockrill are lifelong friends; they grew up together and the singer's song, "My Same," is about Dockrill, according to ET Online.

        image
        Instagram

        During the incredible evening, Adele also revealed some big news of her own: Her new album will be dropping "in September," apparently.

        WE. CANNOT. WAIT.

