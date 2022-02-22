Adele and Rich Paul Looked Totally Loved Up at the NBA All-Star Game

Adele and her partner Rich Paul, a prominent sports agent, attended yet another basketball game together.

The couple sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game (I'm British and know nothing about sports, so nobody come for me if I said that wrong), and looked totally loved up—especially in one photo where Paul has an arm around his belle and she's leaning into him with a blissed-out, closed-eye smile on her face. She's making *me* feel her love in this pic (it's funny, because she has a song that goes like that).

Adele, surprising nobody, looked ridiculously fabulous during the game in an oversized animal-print coat by Alaïa (per the Daily Mail) and pointy black Manolo Blahnik boots. She wore her hair down and beautifully styled in a soft wave, her signature, '60s-like makeup look, and a long French manicure. Mary J. Blige was also there, looking equally dazzling, and the two women seemed to have totally bonded.

Adele and Rich Paul recently sparked engagement rumors when the "Easy on Me" singer rocked up to the BRIT Awards wearing a giant diamond worth an estimated $1 million on her ring finger. During the All-Stars game, there was no sign of that particular rock, but Adele replaced it with a simple band.

Of course, it's up to the couple to decide whether or not they want to disclose their relationship status to the world—and it sounds like we won't be getting a definitive answer any time soon.

When talk show host Graham Norton recently asked the singer about it, she answered, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" (via the Daily Mail). Sorry to the curious souls among you, I don't know what to tell you.

With that in mind, Adele also hinted that she wants to have another baby next year while on Graham Norton—although whether or not that plan includes Rich Paul remains to be seen.

The English superstar was previously married to longtime partner Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo.